Blac Chyna Reveals Details Calling Off Engagement With Derrick Milano: 'Sometimes You Have to Let Go'

Blac Chyna has revealed why she ended her engagement to Derrick Milano, just seven months after the songwriter proposed to her in front of thousands at Howard University's Yard Fest.

The couple, who began dating in May 2023, got engaged in October 2024. But in July 2025, they publicly confirmed their breakup with matching Instagram posts, TooFab said.

"After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement," the statement read.

"We love each other deeply and are good friends, but we both believe that God's guidance has shown us that this is the right path for both of us."

Now, Chyna is speaking more openly about the decision. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old reality star said the split was "mutual" and done out of respect for each other's personal growth.

"I'm going in a different direction than Derrick — like we're both doing our own things," she explained. "I feel like I just really need to focus on myself, my kids, and my spirituality."

Blac Chyna has proclaimed her newly gained independence on this 4th of July.



Read more: https://t.co/QZB6YN1vAR pic.twitter.com/Np14S3Mb0v — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2025

Blac Chyna and Derrick Milano Remain Friends After Breakup

Chyna added that there was no drama involved. "Nothing happened. Nobody cheated," she said. "It was like an ongoing thing — growing in different directions for sure."

According to JustJared, she also emphasized the importance of ending things in a healthy way. "Sometimes people stay in relationships too long," she said. "Then that's toxic and then you start to grow this hatred towards the next person when it shouldn't be that way."

The former couple remains on good terms. Chyna shared that they still follow each other on Instagram and continue to check in.

"We're really good friends still," she noted, adding that their friendship began long before romance entered the picture.

The breakup comes at a time when Chyna is focusing on her faith and family. She shares two children — son King Cairo with rapper Tyga and daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian. The engagement to Milano had been her third, following previous engagements to both Tyga and Kardashian.

Chyna's public image has recently shifted as she continues her personal transformation, which includes distancing herself from past controversies and focusing on inner healing.

Though she hasn't addressed the breakup further on social media, Chyna made it clear in her interview: "It's a very healthy breakup. Sometimes you just have to let go."