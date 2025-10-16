Britney Spears Calls Kevin Federline's Claims About Knives and Fear in His Memoir 'White Lies' — 'They're Using My Pain to Make Money'

Britney Spears has finally spoken out after her ex-husband Kevin Federline made claims in his new memoir, "You Thought You Knew." Britney blasted Federline for sharing what she referred to as "white lies" regarding their marriage and family, claiming his statements were done to make money off of her.

As The Newyork Times reports, Federline's book contains accusations that Spears' conduct left their sons, Jayden, 19, and Preston, 20, reluctant to sleep at her house — including one allegation that she paced around their rooms with a knife as they slept.

In a statement posted on X, Spears called the accusations lies and complained about years of what she characterized as emotional manipulation.

"The constant gaslighting from (my) ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys," she wrote. "Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life."

Spears also discussed how her sons were affected by what she described as Federline's disrespect for her.

"They need to take responsibility for themselves," she said, insisting the quotes from Federline's book were money-driven. "Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking."

The 43-year-old artist proceeded to stand up for her privacy and intelligence, stating, "I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past five years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same."

In a previous interview with USA TODAY, Federline explained that he chose to release You Thought You Knew to take back control of his own narrative.

"For two decades I feel like everybody else has told my story, and now it's time for me to tell it," he said.

He also explained his role as a father attempting to stand by his sons during a public and publicized family feud. "I need people to support my sons. I need people to support Britney. I need people to wake up and really look at this for what it is."

Federline's memoir comes two years later than Spears published her own memoir, "The Woman in Me", which documented her 13-year conservatorship and the #FreeBritney campaign that advocated for her freedom.

Despite their ongoing tension, Spears said she still hopes to maintain some connection with her children, noting that she's only seen them a few times in recent years. "I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available," she wrote.