Britney Spears Rejects Kevin Federline's Allegations in Memoir and Vows to Protect Her Relationship with Her Sons

Britney Spears is pushing back against allegations made by her ex-husband Kevin Federline in his upcoming memoir, while making clear that her priority remains her two sons.

Federline's book, "You Thought You Knew," includes a claim that Spears stood at their children's bedroom door holding a knife while they slept.

Excerpts from the book were published by The New York Times ahead of its October 21 release.

A representative for Spears told Daily Mail that the timing and content of the book are "once again" about Federline profiting from her name.

The rep said Spears' only concern is the well-being of her sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden, 18.

Focus on Family

Sources close to Spears told the outlet she will not engage publicly with the book's claims to protect her relationship with her children. She reportedly believes responding could make that relationship more strained.

The source said Spears already addressed her personal struggles in her 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me," and is not surprised by Federline's allegations. Her team plans to review the full memoir but she intends to move on once it is released.

Federline claims in the book that their sons sometimes woke to see her at the door holding a knife, describing her behavior at the time as increasingly erratic.

He wrote that the situation felt like it was "racing toward something irreversible" and that he feared their children would be "left holding the pieces."

Federline also recounts the night in 2008 when Spears was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, calling it "one of the hardest nights of my life."

Long History

Spears and Federline married in 2004 after a brief courtship and welcomed their sons soon after. Their marriage ended two years later, and he was granted full custody following her 2008 hospitalization. In 2023, their children relocated to Hawaii with him.

Federline's perspective in the memoir includes his view of the #FreeBritney movement.

He acknowledges it began "from a good place" but says the backlash surrounding her conservatorship may have discouraged professionals from stepping in to help.

Spears previously wrote that she faced postpartum depression and denied having a drinking problem, admitting only to taking prescribed Adderall. In her account, Federline painted her as unstable to gain full custody of their sons.

Federline told The Times he has not spoken with Spears about the book. He says he has tried to help their sons maintain a relationship with their mother but believes they no longer know the woman he married.

In a press release, he described the memoir as "extremely intimate and transparent," promising details about their public marriage.

The book's release has already drawn criticism from Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari, who made a sarcastic remark about Federline being a "professional father."