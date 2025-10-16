Jennifer Lopez Takes Aim at Ben Affleck and Her Other Exes, Says 'They Didn't Have It in Them to Love'

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her past relationships, which also involved her breakup with Ben Affleck.

In a conversation with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, the singer-actress looked back on the way her perception of love has evolved.

When Stern asked if she had ever "truly been loved," Lopez replied, per People. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable...They don't have it in them!"

She explained that her past partners gave what they could but fell short of the kind of love she needed.

"They gave me all of it, every time," she said, describing how they offered her everything from rings to houses.

Lopez clarified that material gestures were never the problem. The real issue, she suggested, was their emotional capacity.

She also acknowledged that in those relationships, she didn't fully love herself. She said the men she was with needed to learn how to value the person inside of them. That reflection, she shared, came after years of giving more than she received.

Divorce From Ben Affleck

Lopez finalized her divorce from Affleck on February 21 after two years of marriage, calling the split "the best thing that ever happened to me," according to Vanity Fair.

Lopez described how the breakup pushed her to seek help from multiple professionals, including a religious coach, therapists, and addiction specialists. She said she was determined to "figure this s**t out if it kills me."

Before the separation, Lopez convinced Affleck to have his production company, Artists Equity, finance her $34 million film "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

The film received positive reviews but made less than $1 million at the box office after opening.

Career Moves Continue

Even after her marriage fell apart, Lopez is still going strong with big projects. On November 1, she will receive the Virtuoso Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Lopez will be the leading actress in "Office Romance" and "The Last Mrs. Parrish"" and will be producing "Bob the Builder."

She will also headline a 12-date Las Vegas residency, "Up All Night Live," starting December 30 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.