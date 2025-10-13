Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spark Reunion Talk: 'They Seem To Be Together But In A Very On-Off Complicated Way,' Source Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attended the New York "Kiss of the Spider Woman" premiere and posed for red carpet pictures.

But many started to speculate if the couple's history is entering a new chapter.

A source close to the pair described their dynamic as "complicated" but close, telling The Sun, "They do seem to be together, but in a very on-off complicated way," noting they still spend significant time with each other and their children.

The two greeted each other with easy smiles as Affleck whispered something to Lopez, who wore a bold spider-inspired gown for the event. He co-financed and helped produce the musical, which she leads.

Working Through Personal History

Their latest project has forced them to navigate old emotions. During production, the couple was in the middle of their breakup but continued to work side by side.

An insider said the film carries a lot of weight for both. Even after filming wrapped, Affleck remained involved in post-production and praised Lopez's work, calling her performance "spectacular" and "exactly the kind of role that she's dreamed of playing her whole career."

For Lopez, the project came during what she described as a difficult period.

She previously told CBS News it was "a really tough time," reflecting on the contrast between being creatively fulfilled on set and facing a strained relationship at home.

An insider said their time promoting the film has felt familiar to those close to them, with Affleck making a visible effort to reconnect.

Lopez and Affleck got back together in 2021, nearly 20 years after the first one. They later tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 and had a bigger wedding at his home in Georgia.

Ben Affleck crashes Jennifer Lopez’s interview to ask for a picture at the New York premiere of “Kiss of the Spiderwoman”



🎥: @accesshollywood https://t.co/mKROXw6T9M pic.twitter.com/yLxxz0RPWf — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 7, 2025

Read more: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite Publicly for First Time Since Divorce at NYC Premiere

No Romantic Reunion

While fans speculated about a possible reconciliation, a separate source told People there is no romantic reunion planned. "Jennifer's doing well. She's focused on things that make her happy – family and work," the insider said.

"She always enjoyed working with Ben, this hasn't changed. There's no romantic reunion with Ben."

The source added that the two remain in a "good place" and continue to support each other's careers.

Affleck introduced the film at the premiere, calling Lopez "incredible" and praising director Bill Condon for an "amazing job."