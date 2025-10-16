Liam Payne's Last Moments Exposed As Cleaner Speaks From Jail Claiming Hotel 'Failed To Protect Him'

One year after Liam Payne's death, a hotel cleaner who was accused of supplying the singer with drugs is saying that the singer may still be alive if the hotel staff had intervened immediately.

Ezequiel David Pereyra was talking on the phone from jail in Marcos Paz, where he is waiting for his trial.

He claims hotel staff at CasaSur Palermo Hotel made a "big mistake" when they carried Payne to his room instead of calling an ambulance.

The 31-year-old former One Direction star fell to his death from a third-floor balcony on October 16, 2024.

Pereyra said staff knew Payne was in distress after collapsing in the lobby. "They lifted him by his arms and legs and carried him to the room via the elevator," he said. "He should have been kept where he was and an ambulance called."

The 22-year-old staff member worked at the hotel for nine months before Payne checked into Room 310. He claims management allowed the singer to drink heavily and use drugs inside the hotel. "They let him do anything he wanted," he told The Sun. "They said he was making them too much money."

The cleaner said Payne tipped him $100 for whiskey deliveries and later accused him of theft.

Pereyra returned to the hotel to resolve the issue and received a bracelet from the singer as an apology.

Prosecutors allege that during this time he sold Payne cocaine, citing testimony from a hotel maintenance manager. Pereyra denies the charge.

CCTV VIDEO FOOTAGE of Liam Payne's Interaction with an Accused Hotel Employee 3 Hours before Liam's Death.



The video obtained By TMZ, is a hotel's CCTV footage taken at 2:04 in the afternoon on October 16, about Three hours Before Liam's Tragic Death.



According to the leaked… pic.twitter.com/LVuqbilpE5 — Pop Panda (@PopPanda007) November 14, 2024

Liam Payne's Death

Surveillance footage reviewed by The Sun shows Payne outside the hotel at 3:48 p.m. on October 16. He appears to be waiting. At 4:28 p.m., he sits on a lobby sofa with a laptop and bottles nearby. Witnesses say he argued with a woman shortly before the fall.

Toxicology reports found alcohol, cocaine, and an antidepressant in Payne's system. Investigators say the combination left him impaired. The autopsy listed multiple trauma and internal and external bleeding as the cause of death.

Pereyra's parents, Fernando and Ruth, say hotel staff should share responsibility.

Ruth told The UK Sun, "My son is being used as a scapegoat and others who were negligent have been let off." She claims staff instructed her son to follow Payne's demands to keep him satisfied as a guest.