Travis Kelce Reportedly Agrees to Taylor Swift's Brutally Smart Prenup But 'Do-Not-Touch' Clause Could Delay the Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has reportedly agreed to a prenuptial agreement proposed by Taylor Swift that industry lawyers describe as "brutally smart," but a controversial "do-not-touch" clause could delay the couple's wedding, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to Cosmopolitan, the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because the details are private and the couple has not publicly commented, said the prenup spells out financial protections for both parties while addressing intellectual property and privacy issues tied to Swift's global superstardom. The "do-not-touch" provision — drafted to limit access to Swift's personal spaces and certain private items — has prompted last-minute negotiations between legal teams and could push back wedding planning timelines, the people said.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

As per Hindustan Times, legal experts who reviewed described the agreement as comprehensive and tailored to the couple's unique circumstances. The prenup reportedly includes clauses governing division of assets acquired before marriage, spousal support, and control over creative works and likeness rights — matters that carry heightened importance for Swift, 35, whose music, image and brand generate substantial ongoing revenue.

The "do-not-touch" clause — as described by the sources — would restrict access to certain personal spaces or items unless specific conditions are met. That provision, the sources said, is intended to preserve Swift's private life and safeguard sentimental items and materials related to her creative process.

But the clause has raised practical questions. Lawyers representing Kelce, 34, have reportedly sought clearer language to avoid overly broad limits that could create day-to-day conflicts or legal gray areas. Those negotiations, the people said, have led to delays in finalizing the contract and, by extension, the couple's wedding timetable.

"When it comes to stars like Taylor Swift, the stakes go far beyond money – it's about intellectual property, image rights, and privacy. They function more like detailed business agreements than standard marriage contracts," according to a legal source.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Swift and Kelce, one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment and sports, started dating publicly in 2023. They have drawn a lot of media attention and fan interest. Swift's touring schedule and Kelce's NFL commitments already pose logistical hurdles for wedding planning, and the ongoing prenup talks add another layer of complexity.

The public reaction has been mixed. Fans of Swift applauded what some described on social media as prudent legal planning, while others questioned whether intimate life can — or should — be regulated by contract.

Experts say prenups are increasingly common among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. Those agreements can speed financial settlements if marriages end, and they can also preempt costly disputes over business interests and intellectual property.