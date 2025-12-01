Taylor Swift Plans Multiple Luxury Bachelorette Trips Ahead of Wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning multiple star-studded bachelorette parties as she gears up to marry Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to an insider speaking to the US Sun, the Grammy-winning singer's bridesmaids—including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid—have "at least three or four girls' trips or bachelorette-style getaways" in the works.

Locations for the celebrations are said to include some of Swift's favorite spots: Nashville, New York City, Italy, and the Bahamas, DailyJang reported.

"The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond," the source shared.

The parties, reportedly hosted by Swift herself, are expected to take place over the next few months.

Her bridal team is also coordinating with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and Swift's mother, Andrea, to ensure every detail is perfect.

The insider added that the bridesmaids "have been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom," highlighting how committed the group is to making the celebrations memorable.

Selena Gomez Aids Taylor Swift's Dream Wedding Plans

Selena Gomez, who recently married Benny Blanco in September, is said to be especially enthusiastic, offering suggestions to make the experience as special as possible for her best friend.

"They're all having such a great time; they love the process, and it feels like a dream experience for them — all so excited to support their very close friend, their 'sister,' Taylor," the source said.

While the exact wedding date remains under wraps, Swift and Kelce have reportedly considered a range of locations, including Tennessee and a private island.

According to PageSix, other potential venues include the Ocean House Hotel in Rhode Island and Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

The couple is also reportedly planning an expanded guest list to include teammates, childhood friends, and music industry pals, making their celebration a truly grand affair.

The engagement was announced on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating. Swift and Kelce's nuptials are shaping up to be a multi-day celebration, with plans spanning Friday to Sunday rather than a single ceremony.

The pop star's upcoming pre-wedding events promise to combine luxury, fun, and a touch of glamour, keeping fans eager for updates.