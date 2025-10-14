Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Docuseries Trailer Reveals Rare PDA With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is giving fans a closer look at her record-breaking "Eras Tour" — and a rare glimpse into her romance with Travis Kelce.

On Monday, the 35-year-old pop superstar released the official trailer for her upcoming six-episode docuseries, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, set to premiere on Disney+ on December 12.

The sneak peek not only teases behind-the-scenes footage from her global tour but also includes never-before-seen moments with her NFL fiancé.

Early in the trailer, fans spotted Swift hugging Kelce from behind under the stage and planting a kiss on his cheek as he smiles for the camera.

Later, another short clip shows the couple rehearsing backstage before Kelce's surprise cameo during Swift's third show at London's Wembley Stadium in June 2024.

According to ENews, in the video, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen carrying the "Blank Space" singer in his arms before the scene transitions to the same moment during her live performance.

As the romantic moments play, Swift narrates her reflections on the tour's impact.

"People like to talk about phenomenons almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened," she says in the clip.

"The Eras Tour wasn't when the pieces all fell into place. This tour was when every single one of us who had done so much work finally clicked together."

Thankful for this new Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce crumb she gave us in the "Eras Tour" doc trailer 🧡 🎥: Disney+ pic.twitter.com/J2gT5INzHi — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

Taylor Swift Reflects on the End of an Era

Swift's longtime collaborator and brother, Finneas, along with artists Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Gracie Abrams, also make appearances in the teaser, PageSix reported.

Fans will see the singer celebrating backstage, removing her stage makeup, and even winding down in her hotel room after performances.

"It was the End of an Era and we knew it," Swift shared on Instagram, explaining why she wanted to document the journey.

"We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives."

Kelce, 36, who proposed to Swift in August, has also spoken about how proud he is to witness her creative process.

"It's been so fun to see everybody's reactions. We've had an absolute blast," he said. "Watching her go through all her shows — she's looked amazing, sounded amazing, and this album is absolutely amazing."