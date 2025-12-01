Gwen Stefani Drops Subtle PDA Pic as Rumors of Blake Shelton Split Heat Up

Gwen Stefani quietly pushed back against growing rumors of a breakup with Blake Shelton by posting a simple but telling photo.

On Friday, the 56-year-old singer shared an Instagram Story showing Shelton kissing her on the cheek.

Stefani, dressed in a red flannel shirt and smiling softly, didn't add a caption, choosing instead to let the moment speak for itself.

The picture arrived just as speculation about their marriage intensified online. According to PageSix, Shelton's rep also addressed the buzz directly, calling the breakup claims "a completely made-up story created solely for headlines and clicks."

Stefani's selfie helped steady fans who worried the couple had hit a rough patch.

Rumors had picked up after the pair skipped the CMA Awards on Nov. 19, even though Shelton was nominated for Musical Event of the Year for his Post Malone collaboration "Pour Me a Drink."

Fans also noticed Stefani hadn't posted Shelton on her Instagram since June, when she shared a birthday message for him.

He returned the gesture in October with a photo of the two kissing and a caption that read, "I love you pretty girl!!!!!"

Fans Cheer as Gwen Stefani Shares Sweet Photo

The couple added more fuel to the chatter earlier this year when they released their duet "Hangin' On," a song about a breakup.

Shelton later explained the track wasn't tied to their relationship, saying, "It's really no reflection of where Gwen and I are in our relationship — I hope." He added that they simply loved the song and wanted to challenge themselves vocally, Parade reported.

Stefani has spoken openly about how much Shelton means to her. In a past interview, she said he gave her "a second chance at life" after her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

She is also often vocal about her faith, once sharing that the best relationship advice she ever received was to "make sure you have a third party," pointing upward as she spoke.

Fans quickly reacted to Stefani's new photo, celebrating what looked like a united front.

One user wrote joyfully, "Blake and Gwen!!!!!!!!!!" while another posted a prayer for "their love, marriage, and happiness."

The couple, who met in 2014 while working on "The Voice," married in July 2021. Despite the online noise, both continue to show support for each other.

Stefani recently praised Shelton's career milestone of earning his 30th radio No. 1, saying she loves bragging about him.

And Shelton, who has been more active online lately, continues to share personal moments with his wife.