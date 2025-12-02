SZA Defends Cynthia Erivo as 'Wicked' Star Faces Racist, Sexist Online Attacks

SZA has stepped in to defend "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo after the actress faced a wave of online bullying targeting her appearance and actions.

The criticism intensified after Erivo protected Ariana Grande from a red-carpet intruder at a recent premiere in Singapore.

The R&B singer took to Instagram to call out the attacks, calling them "classic misogynoir"—a term for the unique combination of racism and sexism that Black women often face.

According to Billboard, she said the abuse Erivo has endured in 2025 is part of a much bigger, ongoing problem, and predicted that people will one day look back in disbelief at how Erivo was criticized just for being "Black, bald, and nurturing."

Much of the online harassment focused on her body and portrayed her as overly aggressive or masculine, playing into harmful stereotypes about Black women.

The backlash highlighted how criticism of Black female celebrities often carries racial undertones, even when it's disguised as casual commentary.

Erivo has also spoken openly about the barriers she's faced in her career because of her race.

Memes Target Cynthia Erivo

In an interview with Billboard Pride, she explained that Black women are rarely considered for sensual or sexual roles, which pushed her to create her own opportunities in music and performance.

While she can't control how others see her, she hopes that simply being visible will inspire others.

The Singapore premiere incident sparked a wave of memes portraying Grande as frail and Erivo as a bodyguard figure, which fueled the online backlash.

Erivo's response was heartfelt, inviting fans to celebrate the journey of her "Wicked" character:

"Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold... Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba."

SZA has defended Erivo before, including when the actress was recognized by British GQ.

The singer emphasized that calling out the attacks is not a matter of being "too woke," but rather addressing long-standing racism and sexism, NME reported.

She encouraged social media users to stop the harmful narratives.

