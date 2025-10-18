Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater Keep Their Breakup Quiet As 'Wicked 2' Release Approaches: 'Romance Is Not Built To Last'

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have quietly stepped out of the spotlight as the release of "Wicked 2" nears, and several insiders say their relationship has run its course.

Many close to the pair believe the romance "is not built to last."

Grande, 32, and Slater, 33, met in 2022 on the set of "Wicked," according to Vogue.

At the time, both were still in long-term relationships. Grande had recently ended her marriage to Dalton Gomez, while Slater was married to Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a young son.

Their relationship triggered intense backlash, including public criticism of Grande as a "homewrecker." Jay wrote in an essay for The Cut that the fallout felt like a "darkness" that she struggled to "escape."

The couple spent months appearing together at major events, including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards, and the Oscars. They were openly affectionate and insiders at the time said marriage was "definitely" in their future.

"They've both purposely cleared their schedules until 'Wicked: For Good' is released in November," a source told the Daily Mail. The pair reportedly discussed travel plans and time off after filming wrapped.

Their last joint public appearance was in April at a "Little Shop of Horrors" preview, where they supported Grande's former co-star Liz Gillies. Slater has not appeared on Grande's Instagram since.

Her page is now dominated by "Wicked" promotion and her r.e.m. beauty brand. He also skipped the MTV VMAs, though he briefly shared a clip of her acceptance speech on Instagram Stories without comment.

Days earlier, he had been photographed with Jay and their son in Jersey City.

A Strained Relationship

Sources say the couple has struggled throughout the year.

"Ariana and Ethan have been on and off for most of this year," one insider told the outlet. "They've both been running hot and cold with each other."

They reportedly argued before the VMAs, which Slater skipped, then reconciled shortly after.

Their relationship developed quickly after they met. News of their romance broke in July 2023, shortly after Grande's split became public. Slater filed for divorce soon after.

By that fall, reports suggested they were living together in New York City during his run in "Spamalot." Grande released singles "Yes, and?" and "The Boy Is Mine," which many interpreted as responses to the backlash surrounding their relationship.

Blind items have fueled speculation of an impending split, including claims that Slater will not do solo press for "Wicked 2."

Another claimed Grande's team has instructed interviewers not to ask about him. Insiders believe they will not confirm any breakup until after the film's release.

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater are reportedly going through a "difficult phase" in their relationship.



According to sources, the actor has been struggling with the "fast pace" of acting and has been making amends with his ex-wife. (Via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/ETqPhuCxv5 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 2, 2025

Future Uncertain

"What they have going is more than a little toxic but they're keeping it together for now," one insider said.

"At least until after 'Wicked: For Good' opens. After that it's doubtful they'll stay together." Another added,

"At one time they discussed marriage but that is no longer on the table. They fell head over heels when they first hooked up. But those days are over."

Some close to the couple point to Grande's demanding schedule as another factor. She is preparing for the Eternal Sunshine tour and has several projects in production, including "Focker In-Law" and an animated adaptation of "Oh, The Places You'll Go!"

"It is what it is," one source said. "It is not over but it is not her priority right now."