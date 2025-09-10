Ariana Grande Adds US, Canada Shows to Eternal Sunshine Tour Following Presale Rush

Ariana Grande has added nine new North American dates to her highly anticipated 2026 "Eternal Sunshine" world tour after overwhelming demand during presales.

The announcement comes just days after the 32-year-old singer's big night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she presented the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey and picked up the Video of the Year trophy herself.

Presale tickets for her first global tour in seven years sold quickly, prompting organizers to expand the schedule. General ticket sales begin Wednesday, September 10.

The additional shows include extra stops in Oakland (June 10), Los Angeles (June 20), Austin (June 27), Sunrise (July 3), Atlanta (July 9), Brooklyn (July 19), Boston (July 25), Montreal (July 31), and Chicago (August 6), JustJared said.

Grande will also headline multiple nights in each of those cities, a move that reflects just how strong the demand has been.

Ariana Grande has added five new shows to ‘eternal sunshine tour’ due to high demand.



Shows in Brooklyn, Boston, and Montreal have all sold out in just one hour. pic.twitter.com/cAGU1Oq5vy — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 9, 2025

Ariana Grande Shifts Focus to Acting and Music Comeback

Fans have eagerly awaited her return to the stage. Grande's last tour wrapped in December 2019 after supporting her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. Since then, she has shifted much of her focus to acting.

She will soon appear as Glinda in "Wicked: For Good," the second installment of the "Wicked" film series, and is currently filming "Focker In-Law," the latest entry in the "Meet the Parents" franchise.

The "Eternal Sunshine" tour will kick off June 6 in Oakland and continue through August, before moving to London's O2 Arena later that month.

According to Variety, the run supports her 2024 album Eternal Sunshine and its 2025 deluxe reissue, which included the hit single "Brighter Days Ahead."

During her VMAs acceptance speech, Grande thanked fans for standing by her. "I want to start off, again, with my fans: Thank you so, so, so much. I love you with all my heart," she said. "I have since I was a teenager, since we first crossed paths, and I will for my whole life."

With presale tickets already moving fast and new dates now added, fans in the US and Canada will have more chances to see the Grammy-winning artist live.

VIP packages and special experiences are also available through Ticketmaster.