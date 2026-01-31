Ariana Grande Jokes About Extra Finger After Photoshop Fail in Vogue Japan Shoot

Ariana Grande left fans laughing on Thursday after a small but noticeable Photoshop error in her latest Vogue Japan shoot made it appear she had an extra pinkie finger.

The two-time Grammy winner reacted on Instagram, poking fun at the mishap and joking that the extra finger might help her find time to start a new album.

The photo shows Grande leaning against a wall in a floral blouse, her left hand raised to the camera.

A fan pointed out the unusual sixth finger, asking, "Who's responsible for giving Ariana 6 fingers...?" Grande replied, "Holy sh***! Oh my goodness how exciting! I've been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! Thankful for this."

According to DailyMail, fans quickly joined in on the humor, flooding her post with comments like, "LMFAO," "I love you so much, queen," and "Silly Ari," showing their amusement and support.

The lighthearted exchange comes at a busy time for the pop superstar, who has been juggling multiple projects in recent years.

“oh my goodness how exciting ! i've been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album! thankful for this” pic.twitter.com/o6x6KwGDM9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) January 30, 2026

Ariana Grande Juggles Music, Movies, and Busines

Grande has been spreading her talents across music, film, and business. She released her Billboard 200-topping 2024 album Eternal Sunshine, starred in the "Wicked" films, and manages her R.E.M. Beauty company.

She also recently wrapped filming for the "Meet the Parents" sequel and is preparing for a small summer tour, which she described as her "last hurrah" on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, Billboard reported.

Despite her hectic schedule, Grande reassured fans that she isn't planning to take a break soon.

In her Vogue Japan interview, she said, "I think that it would probably be healthy to [take a break], but I'm not used to taking breaks. These past few years have been pretty nonstop. And by few, I mean 15."

She even joked about cloning herself to keep up with everything, referencing a potential follow-up to her latest album, AG8.

The Photoshop slip comes as the second "Wicked" film, "Wicked: For Good," received some disappointing award news.

After the first movie earned multiple BAFTA nominations and wins, the sequel was only recognized in costume and hair-and-makeup categories. Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo were notably absent from the acting nominations.