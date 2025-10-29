Sia Responds to Drug Addiction Allegations as Dan Bernad Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son

Sia is facing a legal battle with her estranged husband, Dan Bernard, over custody of their 19-month-old son, Somersault "Summi" Wonder Bernad.

Bernard, 47, has filed court documents requesting sole custody, alleging that the "Cheap Thrills" singer struggles with drug addiction and is unfit to care for their child.

"Sia is a serious and immediate danger to our son," Bernard wrote in the filing, claiming that the singer "deliberately and repeatedly concealed" being hospitalized for two weeks last September.

According to the documents, Sia allegedly tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical explanation.

Barbiturates and benzodiazepines are sedative-hypnotic drugs often used to treat insomnia or anxiety.

Bernard also claimed that Sia violated their joint custody agreement by restricting his visitation and transferring written power of attorney over Summi to the child's nannies, ENews reported.

"Sia's conduct is reckless, dangerous and demonstrates Sia's utter disregard for Summi's safety and well-being," he wrote.

Bernard, a former radiation oncologist, emphasized that he is "young, healthy and have no criminal history or drug or alcohol addiction issues," presenting himself as the "only safe and reliable parent" for their son.

Sia Criticizes Bernard's Party Lifestyle and Parenting

Sia, 49, denied the allegations, calling them "entirely unfounded and misleading."

In her court response, the singer explained, "It is true that I struggled with drug and alcohol issues more than fifteen years ago. I have been fully sober for over six months and working my program, which includes weekly testing and a sober companion."

She also asserted that she has been Summi's primary care provider since before their separation.

The singer alleged that Bernard has not been a responsible parent, noting, "Dan does not work. Dan enjoys a nightclub, party lifestyle. This is another reason for my concerns about Dan as a responsible and appropriate parent."

She added that his visits were "mostly in the presence of nannies" when he was in Los Angeles.

Sia also claimed that any restrictions on Bernard's visitation were due to an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Department of Children and Family Services into alleged illicit material on his computer.

According to PageSix, Bernard denied the allegations, saying Sia "planted evidence" to limit his time with their son.

Sia stated that the case was inconclusive and closed, but she remains cautious about Summi's unsupervised time with his father.

This dispute comes less than a year after Sia and Bernard welcomed their son in March 2024, following two years of marriage.