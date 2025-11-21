Sia Prepares to Take the Stand in Explosive Custody Battle With Estranged Husband

Pop star Sia is set to take the stand in her high-profile custody and divorce battle with estranged husband Daniel Bernad, with a hearing scheduled for January 14, 2026.

The singer, who filed for divorce earlier this year citing irreconcilable differences, plans to testify for approximately two hours on issues including custody, spousal support, visitation, and attorney's fees.

Court filings show Sia intends to call herself as the primary witness, with her lawyers also expected to cross-examine Bernad and accountant Tracy Katz regarding child support and financial matters, TMZ reported.

Bernad, an oncologist, married Sia at the end of 2022, and their split has quickly escalated into a contentious legal fight.

The divorce and custody battle has become particularly heated due to serious allegations from both sides.

Bernad claims Sia struggles with drug addiction, arguing that she cannot safely care for their 19-month-old son, Somersault, whom she affectionately calls "Summi" in court documents.

"Sia is an unfit and unreliable parent struggling with substance abuse and addiction, rendering her incapable of providing safe or stable care for Summi," Bernad wrote in a recent filing.

He is seeking full custody and supervised visits for Sia, as well as $77,000 per month in child support.

Sia Blames Husband in Custody Fight

Sia has strongly denied the claims, stating she has been fully sober for over six months and is committed to her recovery.

In her response, she alleges that Bernad is the one who uses recreational drugs and engages in reckless partying, which she cites as one of the key reasons she decided to divorce him.

"Dan's attempt to weaponize my past sobriety journey...serves no legitimate purpose and is intended only to distort the facts and undermine my credibility before this court," she wrote.

The custody battle is further complicated by allegations involving Bernad.

According to Billboard, Sia claims he was recently under investigation for alleged possession of child pornography, though the Los Angeles Police Department and Department of Child and Family Services closed the case without charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Bernad has denied any wrongdoing and claimed Sia "planted" the material on his computer.

A judge previously rejected Bernad's emergency request for full custody, ruling that his filing contained no new information, but the door remains open for him to resubmit the motion.

The couple was ordered to attend mediation to try to reach a custody agreement, which could prevent further courtroom battles if successful.