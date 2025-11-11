Sia Shows Her Face in Public for First Time in Years at Kris Jenner's Birthday Celebration

Sia surprised fans by revealing her face in public for the first time in years during Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration on November 8 in Beverly Hills.

The singer, famous for hiding behind her signature bangs, stepped out looking confident and smiling wide, marking a rare public appearance without her iconic facial cover.

The birthday bash, hosted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos' mansion, brought together a star-studded guest list, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, and Jenner family members Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

For the event, Sia, 49, wore a long black Prada windbreaker-style jacket, black sunglasses, and a black baseball cap.

Her blonde hair was styled in a long braid over her shoulder, accented with black and gold earrings, making her face fully visible for the first time in years, Yahoo reported.

While Sia has gradually revealed her face more often over recent years, including debuting her facelift results in 2023, she maintained her bangs during most performances, interviews, and public appearances throughout her rise as a solo artist in the 2010s.

Her choice to remain partially hidden has always been about preserving her privacy.

"I don't wear this if there aren't cameras around," Sia explained to James Corden in 2016. "I only wear this to maintain a modicum of privacy."

Sia with her bodyguard arriving at Kris Jenner’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/hy8N4tz8V6 — Dorin (@Intofurler) November 10, 2025

Sia Reveals Why She Hid From the Spotlight

According to ENews, the Australian singer never intended to chase fame. As her pop songwriting career gained attention, Sia used wigs and bangs to stay anonymous.

She told Billboard in 2013, "If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous."

Despite her guarded nature, Sia has found a safe space among the Kardashian family. Her friendship with Kim Kardashian began in 2018 while collaborating with Jennifer Lopez on the song "Limitless," which Kim helped promote.

Over time, Sia became close with other sisters, enjoying private gatherings that allowed her to feel comfortable and protected.

"I would be with them on Sundays, and a group of their friends, and afterward, sometimes we would go to Kourtney's house and swim and hang out and I just felt really safe," Sia shared on "Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People" in 2020.

She also praised Kim's protective nature. "She's really protective. If she thought anyone in the group was gonna try to ask me for a selfie or was gonna try to FaceTime their children with me, she was extremely protective," Sia said.

"I love those girls. When I met them, I felt safe."