Jay-Z Calls Out Fake Outrage Over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jay-Z is standing up for Bad Bunny after the Puerto Rican superstar faced criticism for being named headliner of the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The Roc Nation mogul, whose company produces the performance, addressed the backlash while signing memorabilia in New York City.

"They love him. Don't let them fool you," Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, told a TMZ videographer on October 27.

When asked why people were hating on Bad Bunny, he kept his response simple but firm.

Bad Bunny, 31, was officially announced as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer on September 28.

The announcement immediately sparked criticism from several conservative figures and commentators.

According to US Magazine, President Donald Trump questioned the choice in an October 6 Newsmax interview, saying, "I've never heard of him. I don't know why they're doing it. It's, like, crazy," and called the decision "absolutely ridiculous."

Others joined the chorus of criticism over Bad Bunny's primarily Spanish performances.

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick said in a September 29 post on X, "No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America's highest rated television events of the year."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also weighed in, highlighting ICE enforcement at the Super Bowl and implying that attendees should be "law-abiding Americans."

😂😂😂😭 in a world where grown men love to hear the sound of their own voice & act like chatty patties on podcast my guy said “i dont have to talk about nothing” 🫴🏾a grown man ladies & gentlmen https://t.co/f5HCCHl0uG — Dez’s niece 🙋🏾‍♀️ (@bkfinestfrench) October 28, 2025

NFL's Goodell Defends Bad Bunny Super Bowl Pick

Despite the pushback, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the choice.

Speaking to "The Atlantic," he emphasized, "He's one of the most popular entertainers in the world. That's what we try to achieve. It's an important element of the entertainment value. It's carefully thought through."

Goodell also acknowledged that every artist selected for the halftime show receives some criticism but expressed confidence in Bad Bunny's performance, RollingStone reported.

Bad Bunny himself responded to the controversy, saying his performance "goes beyond myself... It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history."

Jennifer Lopez praised Bad Bunny, calling him "probably the top artist in the world right now," while screen legend Rita Moreno defended the singer, saying, "Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl? Ay, I'm delirious! So what? I'm Puerto Rican, too. So what? What a nuisance!"

Super Bowl LX will take place on February 6, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will air on NBC.