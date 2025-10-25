Jay-Z Scores Court Win in Paternity Dispute With Alleged 'Secret Son'; Nicki Minaj-Backed Advocate's TRO Denied

Jay-Z won another legal battle this week after a California federal judge rejected an emergency restraining order brought against him by Lillie Coley, the godmother of the man who claims to be his son.

As per AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett denied Coley's application on Friday, October 24, deciding that there was no basis in law for immediate relief. The ruling enables Jay-Z's legal representatives to continue with sanctions against Coley in the years-long dispute.

Coley had asserted that she was being singled out for speaking on behalf of Rymir Satterthwaite, who claims Jay-Z is his real father. She requested the court to suspend the sanctions hearing, deeming it "retaliatory."

The judge did not agree, determining there was no basis for emergency action. The decision, reported in AllHipHop, "cleared the way for Jay-Z to seek sanctions on allegations he has an unknown son."

Court files indicate the lawsuit has been punctuated with frequent filings, procedural motions, and unsuccessful motions. Earlier this year, Coley attempted to secure a default judgment that the court also rejected.

Coley, who was once Satterthwaite's legal guardian following the death of his mother, has been a central player in the paternity battle. She has consistently accused Jay-Z of employing his "wealth and legal firepower" to deflect DNA testing and responsibility.

In an earlier quote reported by the outlet, Coley claimed that Jay-Z's legal action had been aimed at "silencing and intimidating" those who were bringing the suit.

The rapper's lawyers, however, have continually referred to the campaign against him as "baseless and abusive." The judge's ruling on Friday supports that view, with Judge Garnett permitting proceedings in sanctions to go on.

The restraining order failure comes after Satterthwaite already dropped a concurrent paternity lawsuit. Documents also show that back in 2022, a New Jersey court prohibited both Satterthwaite and Coley from filing future lawsuits concerning the case without prior court permission.

In spite of the increasing legal defeats, the case received public interest courtesy of rapper Nicki Minaj, who publicly supported Satterthwaite.

Minaj used her own social media channels to blast Jay-Z, whom she accused of "trying to frame" Satterthwaite and calling him "weak." She also accused Beyoncé of keeping Jay-Z from admitting the alleged son and accused him of inserting himself into her career.

Even with Minaj's support, the new court decision is another victory for Jay-Z — bolstering his legal stance and further discrediting Coley's allegations.