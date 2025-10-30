Katy Perry's Pal Says She Was Attracted To Justin Trudeau's 'Earth Sign Energy' After Orlando Bloom Split

Katy Perry's new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reportedly taken off quickly, and her friends say the connection runs deeper than politics or fame.

Daily​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mail reports that Perry found Trudeau's "earth sign energy" very attractive, a characteristic that she finds very stabilizing after her recent separation from actor Orlando Bloom.

Just last weekend, the 41-year-old singer was seen for the first time with the 53-year-old Prime Minister in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Paris.

"There is no way she would go public with him unless it was a mega big deal," a close friend told the outlet. "Yes, it is a mega big deal with Justin. Katy is very in love with Justin."

Sources close to Perry say her attraction to Trudeau started with astrology. "She's very into astrology," one friend said.

"Katy said he is a solid guy and she loves that he is an earth sign, a Capricorn." Perry, a Scorpio, reportedly believes Capricorn partners bring balance to her intense personality.

"She is a total typical Scorpio, so she likes having an earth sign as a boyfriend because it grounds her," the insider added.

Perry's fascination with astrology runs deep. Friends say she checks horoscope sites daily and often consults spiritual guides. It is said that she gets her advice from psychics, studies numerology, and follows angel numbers.

People who know her well say that she is a firm believer in past lives and she also feels a strong connection with Trudeau as if their way had met ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌before.

never thought katy perry & justin trudeau will actually look good together pic.twitter.com/KP7OCm2ZO2 — kanishk (@kaxishk) October 26, 2025

From Orlando Bloom to Justin Trudeau

The timing of Perry's new romance follows her split from actor Orlando Bloom earlier this year. The source said Perry had been "looking for a strong, older man to date who is also high profile," adding that Trudeau "fits her needs."

Bloom, like Trudeau, is also a Capricorn, a sign known for discipline and ambition. A friend noted that this pattern is not accidental.

"Orlando is also a Capricorn, that is why she was drawn to him initially, she loves a good Cap," the insider said.

The friend also mentioned Perry's relief that Trudeau is not another entertainer. "She is happy he's a politician and not another actor or musician," the source said, a comment that seemed to reference her past relationships with Bloom, John Mayer, and Russell Brand.

"There was a connection on a deeper level as well that has made their relationship intense," the source said.