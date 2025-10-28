Katy Perry 'Flattered' by Justin Trudeau's Devotion Amid Her World Tour: 'He's All In'

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making their relationship official — and the singer is feeling the love.

A source told People that Perry appreciates the former Canadian prime minister's continued support as she moves through her "Lifetimes World Tour," which is set to run until December.

"She's focused on her tour, and Justin has made a real effort to meet her where she is — literally," the insider shared.

"She's flattered. He's shown that he's committed and really cares about spending time with her. It's clear that he values the connection, and so does Katy. She's in a great place."

The couple made their first public appearance together on October 25 in Paris, where they celebrated Perry's 41st birthday at the famed Crazy Horse cabaret.

Trudeau, 53, reportedly flew in from Canada to surprise the pop star — a gesture that did not go unnoticed.

"Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist," another source told People. "He flew to Paris to celebrate her birthday, and she loved it."

The pair first sparked romance rumors in July after being spotted together in Montreal.

Earlier this month, they were photographed sharing a kiss on a yacht near Santa Barbara, fueling speculation that their relationship had turned serious.

Katy Perry 'Didn't Expect to Fall for' Justin Trudeau So Soon, But She's Embracing Their Romance https://t.co/p0FfghYANC — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 28, 2025

Justin Trudeau Wins Over Katy Perry

Both Perry and Trudeau are managing busy lives and families from previous relationships.

Perry, who shares a daughter with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, called off her nine-year, on-and-off engagement with the actor earlier this year.

Trudeau, meanwhile, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Insiders revealed that even with their packed schedules, the two still prioritize spending time together and share a strong bond.

"Katy didn't expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he's charming and treats her with respect."

Katy Perry appreciates Trudeau's down-to-earth nature and willingness to travel just to see her perform, Elle reported.

"He's all in," the source added. "He's not afraid to show up for her, and she finds that incredibly attractive."

While neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented publicly on their relationship, those close to them say their bond is growing stronger with each appearance.

"It's new, but it's genuine," a friend noted. "Katy's happy — and that's what matters most."