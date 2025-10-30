Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s First Engaged Holiday Plans Exposed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing for a cozy and family-filled holiday season — their first since getting engaged earlier this year.

According to insiders, the newly engaged couple plans to keep things "very low-key and family-centric," opting to spend the holidays close to home rather than traveling far.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player faces a packed schedule, with games scheduled during both Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Still, he and Swift, 35, have made sure to carve out time to celebrate with both of their families.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple is planning to "split time with their families," emphasizing how much family means to both of them.

"Travis fits right in with her family, and Taylor adores his mom, Donna. They talk all the time," the insider shared.

"They make sure to see both sides as often as they can. They're super family-oriented, and that's something they've always loved about each other."

Taylor Swift doesn’t need to knock on wood—Travis Kelce just scored his 83rd career touchdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, tying him with Priest Holmes for the most in Chiefs franchise history! 🏈🥳 pic.twitter.com/XkedrVpuW7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 28, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Prioritize Family Time

This year's festivities come just months after Kelce proposed to Swift in August during a quiet evening at his Kansas home.

Since then, the couple has been enjoying their time together, balancing busy careers with simple moments at home.

A source close to the couple shared that despite their demanding and public careers, they value the sense of simplicity and normal life they experience when they are together.

Despite their fame, Swift and Kelce reportedly prefer peaceful nights in over glamorous outings. "Taylor and Travis are really chill," one insider said.

"On a typical night, they're having dinner and figuring out what to stream. It's very domestic and calm."

Fans may still catch glimpses of Swift cheering on her fiancé during his upcoming games.

The Chiefs are scheduled to play at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving and back at Arrowhead Stadium for Christmas Day, InStyle reported.

Outside of football and family, the couple is also focused on wedding planning. After announcing their engagement in August, the pair began preparing for a summer 2026 ceremony — with Rhode Island rumored as a possible location.

The oceanfront spot holds sentimental value, as Swift owns a home there and the couple spent several memorable vacations on its beaches.

"They don't want a long engagement," another insider shared, adding that both Swift and Kelce are eager to start a family "in the next year or so."