Taylor Swift Addresses Criticism of New Album, Says Fans May Connect Later

Taylor Swift, the global pop star, is embracing both praise and criticism for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Released recently, the album has quickly become her biggest project yet, selling over 3 million copies in just a few days. But not everyone loves it, and Taylor says that's perfectly okay.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Taylor shared how she handles the different opinions. "I have a lot of respect for people's subjective opinions on art," she said. "I'm not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want."

She explained that being in show business means welcoming all kinds of reactions — even the negative ones.

"If it's the first week of my album release, and you are saying either my name or my album title, you're helping," she joked, ENews reported.

Taylor's new album is quite different from her past work. While some songs have a playful, fun vibe with catchy lyrics, others are more serious and thoughtful.

She compared The Life of a Showgirl to her earlier album The Tortured Poets Department, saying that the new one is "funnier" and shows a mischievous and flirty side.

"Showgirls are mischievous, fun, scandalous, sexy, fun, flirty, hilarious," she said, proud of the melodies and stories she created.

Taylor Swift confirms there’s nothing from ‘reputation’ coming anytime soon as she’s focused on ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ pic.twitter.com/itHTiVPIdd — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2025

Taylor Believes Fans Will Grow to Love Her Latest Album

Despite the mixed reviews, Taylor believes that some fans who don't connect with the album right now might feel differently later.

"What you're going through in your life is going to affect whether you relate to the music that I'm putting out at any given moment," she explained.

According to Billboard, she gave examples of fans who once didn't connect with her Reputation album but later found it meaningful as their lives changed.

Others who loved her earlier work, like Fearless, eventually grew to appreciate albums like Evermore more deeply.

For Taylor, making music is about more than just the moment — it's about creating something lasting.

"We're doing this thing for keeps," she said. She keeps an eye on her legacy and knows what she's made, adding, "I know I adore it."