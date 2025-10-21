Taylor Swift Takes Strategic Approach to Wedding Guest List, Inviting Broadly to Avoid Speculation Over Celebrity Feuds

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning her wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce with a wide list of invitees, in order to stop the gossip about celebrity feuds to take the spotlight away from the event.

The 35-year-old pop icon has given out the vibe that she is going to invite almost everyone around her with her.

Speaking on "The Graham Norton Show"on Oct. 9, Swift described her planning as extensive but careful.

She noted that a smaller venue can make guest selection stressful, requiring careful consideration of relationships, but she intends to keep the process inclusive this time.

Blake Lively Excluded

Though the list of invitees reflects a thoroughly inclusive approach, there will be one significant omission, Blake Lively.

According to Radar Online, the Grammy winner is said to be wanting a wedding without any kind of drama, very sternly controlling her guest list so that there wouldn't be any appearance of tension or of old grudges.

The outlet's source added Swift intends to invite a variety of people, from past collaborators to industry friends – but not Lively. The source went on that the friendship between the two has become lukewarm and Swift is determined not to let any residual awkwardness spoil the party.

Another source describes Swift's thorough method as a well-thought-out plan.

The source explained that by inviting nearly everyone relevant in her life while excluding only a few, she aims to limit gossip. "If people can't point to who wasn't invited, then they can't build stories around feuds."

One insider added, "She's in total control. Taylor's will make her wedding her biggest celebration yet – not just for her and Travis, but for everyone who's stood by her."

The couple's engagement came with a memorable proposal. On "The Graham Norton Show," Swift told the story of Kelce's elaborate surprise preparation, stating that he decorated his garden with flowers and even made a hedge wall to hide her tour photographer. She referred to it as "10 out of 10."

On the Heart "Breakfast" show, she also complimented his selection of the engagement ring.

Per BBC, Swift said, "He did amazing. It was like, 'You really know me.' I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."