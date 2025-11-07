Sam Smith Reveals How Liposuction at 13 Became 'Nightmare' and Fueled Food Struggles

Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith has opened up about a painful and life-changing experience from their teenage years — getting liposuction at just 13 years old, a decision they now describe as a "nightmare" that worsened their struggles with food and self-image.

In the November 5 episode of the "Podcrushed" podcast, hosted by Penn Badgley, Sophie Ansari, and Nava Kavelin, Smith talked about experiencing body insecurities during their younger years.

"My weight was the hardest thing for me in school and the thing I probably got teased the most about," the 33-year-old shared.

Smith shared that their chest began developing during adolescence, which led to bullying and made school life very difficult.

According to US Magazine, Smith mentioned having chest surgery at 13 due to difficulties with activities such as swimming and changing in the locker room.

The "Unholy" singer shared that their parents supported the decision because they saw how much the teasing affected them.

"They were hugely supportive because they saw how much it was crippling everything about me," Smith said.

However, what seemed like a solution at the time only created new problems.

Sam Smith Talks ‘Nightmare’ of Getting Liposuction at 13: ‘I Was Just Getting So Teased’ https://t.co/WIxOccGvK9 — billboard pride (@billboardpride) November 6, 2025

Liposuction Didn't Fix Sam Smith's Struggles

Smith revealed that although the surgery was supposed to boost their confidence, it didn't fix their deeper emotional struggles. "It worked, but it was also a nightmare," they admitted.

Smith recalled being given a bandage to wear for a month after surgery, but admitted to keeping it on much longer because it made it easier to access the lunch line, People reported.

They added that their love of food eventually affected the procedure's outcome.

This wasn't the first time Smith had talked about their early surgery.

In a 2019 interview with Jameela Jamil, they revealed that the procedure didn't solve their body image issues because they hadn't yet understood their relationship with food. "I think I put the weight back on in two weeks," they said then.

Over time, Smith has learned to embrace their body and heal from years of self-doubt. In a 2023 conversation with The Sunday Times, the singer shared that they now feel more confident than ever.

"Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off," Smith recalled.

"It paid off because now I look fabulous. I'm finally getting a tan — burnt in places I've never been burnt."

After years of learning to accept themselves, Smith said they now feel free from society's pressures. "I'm happier in my own skin," they shared. "I feel liberated."