Lil Uzi Vert's Ex-Employee Reveals Rapper's NSFW Messages Amid Shocking Sexual and Labor Allegations

Serious allegations have been levied against Lil Uzi Vert and Roc Nation after an unidentified woman, claiming to be the rapper's former personal assistant, filed a lawsuit.

The woman, who has identified herself as "Jane Doe," charged the rapper and the entertainment company with sexual harassment, labor violations, and emotional distress.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the alleged former assistant was employed by Lil Uzi Vert from 2022 to 2025 and was subjected to constant harassment and unfair labor violations. A complaint filed in Los Angeles County also names UziVert LLC and seeks damages for unpaid wages and infliction of emotional distress.

HotNewHipHop reported on the lawsuit, which alleged that Roc Nation executives ignored Jane Doe's repeated grievances. She also claimed that she was made to work extreme hours, from 12 to 39 hours continuously, without overtime pay, and she had to pay for her travel, meals, and other job-related expenses.

She further claimed she was burnt out from the hectic schedule and eventually had to work for Lil Uzi Vert's partner, JT, after JT allegedly fired her assistant. "She quit these jobs in April of 2025 after years of the Philly star's alleged harassment," the report added.

In the statements filed with the court, Jane Doe claimed that Uzi sent her inappropriate and explicit messages and became "hostile and verbally abusive" when she rebuffed his advances.

The messages, as quoted in the lawsuit, allegedly include "Let me see that booty," "I don't like sleeping by myself," and "Come rub me down before you leave."

The assistant also claimed that Lil Uzi Vert's substance use further exacerbated the difficulty of the working environment and therefore increased her emotional distress.

As it stands, neither Lil Uzi Vert nor Roc Nation has made a public statement regarding the allegations. The lawsuit is ongoing and is attracting attention from fans and the legal community.