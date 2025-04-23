Lil Uzi Vert Faces Health Issue, Rushed to Hospital in NYC with JT

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to a hospital in Lower Manhattan on Monday afternoon after falling ill at a luxury condominium building, according to reports.

Paramedics arrived around 2:30 pm in response to a call about a "sick person." Eyewitness video captured the moment Uzi — whose real name is Symere Woods and who uses they/them pronouns — was wheeled out on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Security held up several black umbrellas to shield them from the public.

By Uzi's side was their girlfriend, JT, formerly of the rap duo City Girls. She accompanied them into the ambulance and remained close throughout the emergency.

Sources told TMZ that Uzi was conscious at the time of transport and was admitted to the emergency room for overnight care.

As of Tuesday morning, the 29-year-old rapper was still in the hospital, though no further updates have been shared about their current condition or the cause of the health issue.

it is assumed uzi was not hydrated enough leading him to fall severely ill, he's now at the Hospital with JT and is getting the fluids he needs.

Reps for Lil Uzi Vert have not yet commented on the situation, and fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation on their health status.

Uzi has kept a low profile throughout 2025, making few public appearances and releasing little new music. Their only recent feature came in February on Skrilla's track "Walking Dead."

Their last full-length project, "Eternal Atake 2," was released in late 2024 and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week, Billboard said.

Earlier this year, Uzi also made headlines after jokingly comparing diamonds with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Instagram, a post that sparked buzz but received no reply from Hurts.

The sudden hospitalization has fans concerned, especially after such a quiet start to the year musically for the Grammy-nominated artist. JT has not made a public statement either, but her presence at the hospital shows her continued support for Uzi during this unexpected health issue.