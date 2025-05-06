Lil Uzi Vert Returns to Social Media, Celebrates Health After Hospitalization

Lil Uzi Vert is officially back on social media after a recent health scare that had fans worried.

The rapper returned to Instagram on Monday, posting new content for the first time since being hospitalized in April.

In one video, Lil Uzi Vert is seen skateboarding around what appears to be a recording studio. In the caption, the rapper wrote a short but positive message, thanking fans for their love and support and saying, "This summer will be a good one."

The post comes weeks after Uzi was rushed to a New York City hospital in the middle of the day on April 21.

TMZ reported that emergency services were called to a luxury condo in Lower Manhattan for a "sick person." Lil Uzi was seen being wheeled out on a gurney while black umbrellas were used to block public view. The rapper's girlfriend, JT, was reportedly present at the time.

While details about what caused the hospitalization have not been confirmed, Uzi appeared to be conscious when taken away by paramedics.

#LilUzi’s back in the mix, making his big #Instagram comeback after a medical emergency last month that had him laid up in the hospital. ❤️‍🩹



Lil Uzi Vert Sparks New Music Rumors With Instagram Comeback

Kanye West later tried to calm fans' concerns, posting a screenshot of a conversation with producer Digital Nas on April 23.

In the exchange, Digital Nas relayed that Uzi's cousin said the rapper was "okay." One message speculated that dehydration may have been the cause, though no official statement has been made by Uzi's team, SoapCentral said.

After days of silence, Uzi's brief Instagram Story featuring a masked selfie and a quiet face emoji, along with a CD symbol, sparked speculation that new music could be on the way.

Fans also noticed Uzi's upbeat energy in the skateboarding clip, which shows the artist doing tricks and moving with ease—clearly feeling better.

Before the hospital trip, Lil Uzi had been active on social media, often posting clips from studio sessions. Monday's return marks their first update since the medical emergency, offering fans a much-needed sign of recovery. Neither Lil Uzi Vert nor JT has addressed the incident publicly.

Still, Uzi's fans are breathing a sigh of relief. With health on the rebound and hints at new projects, the "Just Wanna Rock" hitmaker seems ready to get back to work.