Katy Perry Mocked In Halloween Photo With Orlando Bloom And His Alleged New Girlfriend

Orlando​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bloom got people talking on social media after a Halloween photo went viral that displayed him next to Rachel Lynn Matthews, an actress who had dressed as his ex-fiancée Katy Perry.

The picture that went viral on the internet made the fans wonder if the actor was sarcastically targeting the singer, 41, after they broke up earlier this year.

In the picture, Rachel Lynn Matthews looked just like Perry as she was wearing a blue catsuit that was exactly the same as the one that the singer wore for her Blue Origin space flight in April, and she also had a jet-black wig ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌on.

The actress further imitated Perry's post-flight ritual by kneeling and "kissing the ground," captioning the image with the playful message, "Take up space!"

rachel lynn matthews meeting orlando bloom while dressed up as katy perry after she got back from her space flight and kissed the ground for halloween is by far the funniest event of the weekend pic.twitter.com/waxYt3QDyZ — nicole* 𑣿 (@bitchesnmodels) November 2, 2025

While intended as a Halloween homage, the post drew criticism from fans who called the stunt "disrespectful" considering Bloom and Perry share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

One Reddit user wrote: "This is so disrespectful especially to someone he will have to co-parent with," while another added, "This is so tasteless."

"And that's his kid's MOM.... like jeez...," a third person wrote.

A fourth said, "Right like if someone just came up to me in a jumpsuit at a party I would not immediately understand it was Katy Perry's spacesuit ... that would be very different..."

Katy's Life Moves Forward

Perry has moved on since their split in July after nine years together. She has been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the couple was first photographed sharing an intimate moment on Perry's yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

Bloom appears to be having an absolute blast with his solo life. A source told The Sun revealed that the actor was seen at The Rex Rooms, which is a high-end cocktail bar situated on King's Road in Chelsea, UK, where he was having casual dates with a mysterious brunette.

"He's been on a string of dates in Chelsea and it looks pretty chill, but he's having fun. Right now, he's keeping it casual," they added."