Katy Perry Files Nearly $5 Million Claim After Former Owner Challenges Montecito House Sale

Katy Perry is asking for nearly $5 million in damages from the former owner of her $15 million Montecito mansion in an ongoing legal dispute.

Court documents filed on November 21 show that Perry claims a total of $4,718,698.95, covering lost rental income and repair costs.

According to the documents, Perry is "entitled to $3,525,000 in rental value" she says was lost due to the dispute and an additional $1,343,401.95 for necessary repairs, totaling $4,868,401.95.

After accounting for $149,703 in offsets for the former owner's losses, the requested amount comes to $4,718,698.95, People reported.

The former owner, entrepreneur Carl Westcott, disputes the claim. Westcott's legal team says Perry still owes $6 million of the $15 million purchase price for the mansion, which she has paid only $9 million toward.

After deducting repair costs, Westcott's lawyers say the amount owed would be $5,740,418.18.

The legal battle began shortly after Perry and her ex Orlando Bloom purchased the Montecito property in July 2020.

Westcott, founder of 1-800-Flowers, attempted to void the sale, claiming he "lacked capacity" to sign the contract due to painkiller use. He also sued Perry's business manager, Bernie Gudvi, in August 2020.

Judge Confirms Katy Perry's Montecito Home Ownership

According to DailyMail, in May 2024, a judge ruled in Perry's favor, stating there was no "persuasive evidence" that Westcott was incapable of signing the agreement.

The judge described him as "coherent, engaged, lucid and rational," effectively affirming Perry's ownership of the Santa Barbara-area estate.

Perry, 40, testified in court via Zoom in August about her purchase and the ongoing dispute. When asked by Westcott's lawyer if she stood to gain financially from the case, she replied simply, "Justice."

The Montecito home spans 2.5 acres and features eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an infinity pool, jacuzzi, outdoor fireplace, and a three-bedroom guesthouse with ocean views.

The couple originally intended the property for raising their daughter, Daisy. It is unclear if Perry and Bloom ever moved into the mansion after gaining access in May 2024.

Perry and Bloom ended their nine-year relationship and six-year engagement in June 2025.

Representatives for the former couple stated they remain focused on co-parenting their daughter, prioritizing stability and mutual respect.