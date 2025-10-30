Katy Perry Under Fire for Destroying Birthday Cake Mid-Celebration: 'So Disrespectful'

Pop star Katy Perry is facing a wave of criticism online after destroying her 41st birthday cake during a backstage celebration on her Lifetimes Tour.

The unusual incident, which left her backup dancers picking up bites from the floor, has left fans and social media users calling the stunt "disrespectful" and wasteful.

Perry, still in costume from her performance, was filmed blowing out candles on a large sheet cake before suddenly picking it up and attempting to toss it at a suit-clad crew member, DailyMail reported.

The throw missed its target, sending the cake splattering across the floor while Perry laughed at the mishap.

Some dancers quickly bent down to salvage pieces of the dessert, but the video, which Perry shared with her 202 million followers, ignited a heated debate online.

One X user, who claimed her mother had baked the cake, wrote, "My mom was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this."

A grown 41 year old woman not caring about the person who will clean up her mess & the person who put hard work into making that cake. She needs to touch grass. Katy Perry is getting more & more disgusting lately, as if recruiting Dr. Luke was not enough. pic.twitter.com/fWToapiG4M — Gerry Gaga (@gerrygaga28) October 29, 2025

Fans Slam Katy Perry for Wasting Cake

Critics echoed similar frustration. "Imagine that you spend money on a birthday cake for someone hoping to eat it with them just to see them actually throwing a whole cake on the floor," one person posted.

Another added, "Wasted someone's time and effort, wasted money, wasted food... she's selfish. She didn't even have to eat it."

Some defenders of Perry argued that as the birthday girl, she has the right to do what she wants with her cake.

According to PageSix, one noted, "Sometimes celebrities accept cakes but ruin them to avoid possible poisoning. The decent ones try to stage it as an accident, though."

The incident comes shortly after Perry went public with her romance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The couple was recently seen together in Paris celebrating her birthday, sparking additional media attention around her personal life.

While the stunt has caused outrage online, Perry appeared unfazed, continuing to laugh and enjoy the moment with her team.