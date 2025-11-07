Katy Perry's 'Bandaids' Music Video Sparks Buzz Over Hidden Orlando Bloom References

Pop superstar Katy Perry is opening a new chapter in her music career with her latest release, "Bandaids," and fans are already talking about the surprising nods to her past relationship with Orlando Bloom.

The single, released on November 6, is her first new music since the announcement of her split from Bloom, and the music video is one of her most candid and emotional yet.

The video begins with Perry washing dishes when she accidentally drops an engagement ring down the sink—a clear reference to her breakup.

As she struggles to retrieve it, the singer injures her hand on the garbage disposal, setting the tone for a series of misadventures throughout the visual.

She also faces near-disasters like falling from a tree, spilling hot coffee, and even narrowly escaping a train, US Magazine reported.

Fans quickly noticed subtle Easter eggs in the video, including a daisy growing on the train tracks—a likely tribute to her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom.

Other nods include a brief snippet of her 2024 single "Woman's World," signaling the end of her 143 era and the beginning of a new creative chapter.

Katy Perry Honors Past Love in Vulnerable New Track

The lyrics in "Bandaids" give listeners a glimpse into Perry's emotional journey post-breakup.

She opens with, "Hand to God I promise I tried / There's no stone left unturned / It's not what you did / It's what you didn't / You were there, but you weren't," and later acknowledges the positive outcome of her past relationship, singing, "If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again / The love that we made was worth it in the end."

Perry's new release follows a major year of personal changes. She and Bloom ended their nearly ten-year relationship in June 2025, though sources confirm that the pair remain amicable and focused on co-parenting Daisy.

Bloom has publicly praised their daughter, saying on the Today show, "We have the most beautiful daughter... It's nothing but love."

Amid her personal life changes, Perry has also been linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sources describe their connection as casual and low-key, with Perry not looking to make the relationship public or serious.

Despite heartbreak and upheaval, Perry remains optimistic and reflective through her music.

According to ENews, she told fans on Instagram that her records are "snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story of where they are now or have been," expressing hope that listeners connect with her journey.