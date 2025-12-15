Taylor Swift Spotted Holding Kylie Kelce's Daughter During Chiefs vs. Chargers Game

Taylor Swift was spotted sharing an adorable moment with Kylie Kelce's family during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on Sunday, December 14.

The Grammy-winning singer was seen holding one of Kylie and Jason Kelce's daughters while sitting in a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, according to videos shared online.

It remains unclear which of the Kelce girls Swift had in her arms, though Kylie appeared to be carrying her youngest, Finnley Anne, born in March.

The couple also shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2. According to Parade, fans on X quickly reacted, calling the moment "too wholesome" and praising Swift for her sweet gesture.

Swift, 36, attended the game with her mother, Andrea Swift, while Kylie was joined by her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce.

The pop star's visit came a day after she celebrated her birthday, marking her third birthday celebration with fiancé Travis Kelce since they began dating in the summer of 2023. The couple got engaged in August after two years of dating.

Taylor Swift Celebrates 36th Birthday

Over the past few years, Swift and Kelce's birthday celebrations have made headlines for their creativity and intimacy.

Last year, Travis arranged a private dinner for Swift's 35th birthday with a personal chef, a bartender, and surprise gifts, PageSix reported.

This year, the singer marked her 36th birthday quietly, with details of the celebration yet to be revealed.

Swift's appearance at the Chiefs game also followed a viral moment from the previous week when she brought Selena Gomez to watch the team, highlighting her close friendships and high-profile fan moments.

Despite the festive suite atmosphere, the Chiefs lost to the Chargers, 16 to 13.

Fans are now speculating on Swift's growing bond with the Kelce family, especially with Kylie, as her recent media appearances suggest she's keeping busy with press tours.

After appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on December 10 and the release of her Disney+ docuseries "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era" along with "The Eras Tour: The Final Show" on December 12, fans are eagerly watching for her next appearance.