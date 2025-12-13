Diddy Accused of Hiding STD Status in New Explosive Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is again under legal scrutiny in New York as April Lampros presses the music mogul to answer new allegations concerning sexually transmitted disease testing and disclosure.

The most recent updates come on the heels of a newly filed document obtained by AllHipHop that puts additional pressure on the already decades-long case.

Lampros's lawyer submitted 155 "requests for admission," which are direct requests for Combs to admit or deny something directly. The lawsuit says the document "centers on whether Combs underwent STD testing and shared results before the alleged assaults."

Before laying out the claim, the filing notes a key focus area. It reads, "The final section of the filing zeroes in on sexually transmitted infections," calling on Combs to admit whether he was tested before a mid-1990s encounter, whether any results were positive, and whether he disclosed any health risks to Lampros.

Additional allegations are introduced in the second sentence. It states that the "pushes further into Combs' alleged sexual conduct during the period in question." The claim is then made that Combs "withheld test results, avoided using protection during sex and knowingly exposed Lampros to emotional and physical harm."

The accusations are part of a broader civil lawsuit Lampros filed in May 2024. According to AllHipHop, she says Combs repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted her while she studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and interned at Arista Records.

A judge has thrown out several earlier claims because of the statute of limitations, but the case continues under New York City's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law.

In a nutshell, her continuing claim "centers on allegations of gender-based animus," an essential element that allows the case to move forward.

The complaint says, among other allegations, Combs brought Lampros into the "Bad Boy" Records circle, isolated her from support systems, and maintained emotional and sexual control over her. It also reportedly accuses him of secretly recording their encounters and threatening her career.

The filing also seeks to tie her claims to testimony from Combs' recent federal case, referencing statements that he surreptitiously recorded Cassie Ventura, controlled her finances, and cut her off from loved ones-behavior Lampros' team says reflects a pattern.

The renewed push comes as Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," produced by 50 Cent, is trending globally. Combs' representatives have called the series "a shameful hit piece," according to AllHipHop.

Combs was convicted on July 2, 2025, of two Mann Act violations and later sentenced to 50 months in prison, a $500,000 fine, and supervised release.

According to a recent Rolling Stone report, 50 Cent claims he has 140 hours of unreleased footage filmed for Sean "Diddy" Combs' documentary, portions of which appear in Netflix's "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

Filmmaker Michael Oberlies told Rolling Stone the footage was obtained without authorization by a freelancer, while Combs' legal team attempted to block its release, calling the series a "hit piece."