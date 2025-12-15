Rising Latin Star De La Rosa Allegedly Gunned Down in Brutal 'Drug Buy' Setup by Childhood Pals — Chilling Text Unveiled

Two of the trio arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, a rising Latin star known by her stage name, DELAROSA, may have been instrumental in setting her up, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

A shooting took place moments before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 22 in the Northridge area of Los Angeles in the Bryant Street area of Tampa Avenue. Three people, including De La Rosa, were in a parked car when shots rang out.

They all were hit, according to police. De La Rosa received a gunshot wound to her chest and was rushed to a local hospital in a personal car, where she passed away. Two other victims were in critical condition at a local hospital.

Per KTLA 5 News, a statement released days after the shooting by the Los Angeles police authorities explained how everything went down.

As per LAPD authorities, "Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street. Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle."

As stated in an affidavit written by Det. Siranush Simonyan, both Francisco "G Boy" Gaytan and Benny "Player" Gomez, two men who had known De La Rosa since they were all children, are alleged to have been instrumental in making this reunion possible. Further, all four men implicated in this attack were, in effect, part of a gang network named Bryant Street.

A message written by Gaytan, who was arrested on the day of the shooting, told police it was Gomez whom Gomez had set up a meeting with for a "drug buy," when in reality it was a robbery of the singer, according to Simonyan.

While Gaytan did not participate in the robbery, detectives stated texts were found on his cell phone with messages to alleged shooter "Active" Lopez. One of these texts read "Go get a ski mask," which indicated being written five hours before her death.

Gomez reportedly told police he was talking with De La Rosa outside Gaytan's apartment when shots rang out, contradicting a claim put forth by Simonyan in which Gomez greeted the shooters moments before De La Rosa arrived, according to footage obtained from cameras in the area.

Later, security cameras recorded a voice, perhaps Gomez's, asking, "Why'd you shoot them, fool?" Prosecutors state the shooters apparently left the country, perhaps going to Mexico, and texts sent out afterward indicated they knew where they were going.

While making the charges public, the district attorney explained how serious this case is. "This was a ruthless and targeted attack that stole the life of a young woman and artist and inflicted profound lifelong trauma on her family and the two survivors," stated L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Gaytan and Gomez each face charges of murder and two counts of aggravated second-degree robbery, which may each carry a life sentence without parole if they are both convicted. Charges have also been filed against Lopez by prosecutors.