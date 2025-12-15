Fergie Shares Rare Reunion With Black Eyed Peas Nearly Eight Years After Exit

Fergie has made a rare public appearance with her former Black Eyed Peas bandmates, nearly eight years after leaving the group.

On December 13, the singer shared photos on Instagram showing herself alongside will.i.am, Taboo, and Apl.de.Ap, celebrating their milestone birthdays.

According to Billboard, she described the gathering as "a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love."

The reunion comes years after Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, officially exited the band in 2018 to focus on solo projects and family life.

Since her departure, the Black Eyed Peas have continued as a trio, releasing music and touring while emphasizing that the split was amicable.

Fans couldn't help but react to the photos, which capture the group in coordinated, stylish outfits and bring a wave of nostalgia for longtime followers.

While the gathering was casual, it feels meaningful given the Black Eyed Peas' massive global impact in the 2000s and early 2010s.

With Fergie as a key member, the group ruled the charts with hits like "Where Is the Love?," "Boom Boom Pow," and "I Gotta Feeling."

“Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together. What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love 🫛🫛♥️♥️” pic.twitter.com/fY4yBphPiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 13, 2025

Ludacris Praises Fergie's First Performance

This birthday reunion follows another recent public return for Fergie. In October, she surprised fans at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta during Ludacris' set, performing their 2006 hit "Glamorous."

Ludacris noted that Fergie had not performed in seven years, praising her comeback and celebrating the moment on social media.

Fergie responded warmly, honoring the performance and marking the milestone of 25 years in music.

Fergie's departure from the Black Eyed Peas was influenced by her desire to focus on family.

She welcomed her son Axl in 2013 with ex-husband Josh Duhamel and later explained that balancing motherhood and her career was challenging.

"Sometimes I'm just a tired mom," she said in 2018, reflecting on the pressures of juggling schedules and family commitments, US Magazine reported.

Despite stepping back from the spotlight with the group, Fergie has maintained a close relationship with her former bandmates.

Will.i.am previously described their ongoing friendship, saying they stay in touch for birthdays and holidays and support her decision to focus on motherhood. Similarly, Apl.de.Ap referred to Fergie as a sister.