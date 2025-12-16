Lizzo Vows to Keep Fighting Remaining Claims After Fat-Shaming Allegations Are Dropped

Lizzo says she isn't backing down, even after a judge dismissed some of the most serious fat-shaming claims filed against her.

The Grammy-winning artist addressed the latest development in the long-running lawsuit after her former backup dancers decided not to appeal the ruling.

For Lizzo, the moment represents a significant legal win following more than a year of intense scrutiny and public criticism.

The case began in 2023 when three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams — filed a lawsuit accusing the singer of creating a hostile work environment.

Their claims included allegations of fat-shaming and sexual harassment during Lizzo's tour.

On December 12, Lizzo's legal team, including Marty Singer and Melissa Glass, publicly dismissed the allegations, stating they lacked any basis.

They told TMZ that 18 witnesses testified and rejected the accusations.

A judge later agreed and ruled that the dancers' fat-shaming claims should be dismissed. The accusers then chose to drop their appeal, officially ending that part of the case.

According to JustJared, following the ruling, Lizzo took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the outcome.

"The fat shaming allegations against me have been officially dropped by my accusers," she wrote.

She explained that in court, it was acknowledged that the claims had no basis, emphasizing that there was no evidence she had fired anyone over their weight and that the matter had been proven false.

Lizzo shares new video after fat-shaming allegations brought against her in court were dropped by former employees:



“They weren’t fired for gaining weight. They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex-employees.” pic.twitter.com/C5mzZktzpk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 15, 2025

Judge Rules Lizzo Was Justified in Firing Dancer

Lizzo and her attorneys stated that Davis was terminated after secretly recording a private meeting and sharing the audio with a former employee who was no longer part of the tour.

The judge found that the firing was justified based on that recording.

Lizzo strongly denied ever punishing dancers for their weight. "They weren't fired for gaining weight," she said.

"They were fired for taking a private recording of me without my consent and sending it off to ex employees."

She added that she has always supported people with bigger bodies and shared her platform with them, Yahoo reported.

The singer also opened up about the personal toll of the lawsuit. "This claim has haunted me since the day it came out," Lizzo wrote.

She shared that enduring the situation in silence had been extremely difficult, but expressed gratitude for her legal team's guidance and the outcome in her favor.

Despite the withdrawal of the allegations, Lizzo emphasized that she still considers the matter unresolved.

She confirmed that her legal struggles are ongoing and emphasized that she has no plans to settle, intending to contest every claim until the full truth is revealed.

In recent interviews, Lizzo has shared that the lawsuits stalled her music comeback plans. For now, she says clearing her name remains the top priority as she pushes forward, both legally and personally.