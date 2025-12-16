Nicki Minaj Escalates Gavin Newsom Clash, Claims Governor Is 'Wicked' After Diss Track Tweet

Nicki Minaj has taken her online clash with California Gov. Gavin Newsom to a new level, calling him "wicked" after what she viewed as a pointed musical jab aimed in her direction.

The exchange has played out mostly on X, where the rapper has posted dozens of messages criticizing the governor, while Newsom has largely stayed silent.

The tension grew after Newsom shared a brief post over the weekend that included only a zipped-lips emoji and a short video.

The clip showed images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, set to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Hiss."

The track is widely known as a diss aimed at Minaj, making Newsom's post feel like a subtle response to her earlier attacks, even though he did not mention her by name.

Minaj quickly reacted, telling her fans she felt proven right. In one post, she wrote, "See Barbz? I told you he was wicked," and followed it with another message asking her supporters to protect her from what she called a "wicked & evil man."

She also warned Newsom directly, suggesting she could escalate the situation further if she chose to.

The rapper's anger stems from her criticism of Newsom's past comments supporting transgender children, USA Today reported.

In earlier posts, Minaj mocked the governor and suggested he was unfit for higher office. She also made personal remarks about his background and appearance, framing him as a lifelong politician who had everything handed to him.

MAGA Barbie: Nicki Minaj’s Doubles Down On Dissing Gavin Newsom Over His Support Of Transgender Youth https://t.co/lOpIeW1ONH pic.twitter.com/V6jAb41Wq0 — BlackAmericaWeb.com (@BlackAmericaWeb) December 16, 2025

Nicki Minaj Keeps Feuding While Newsom Stays Silent

Despite the growing number of posts from Minaj, Newsom has not replied again.

According to Variety, his lone response remains the video using "Hiss," which some observers believe carried extra weight because the song includes a lyric referencing "Megan's Law," a California law connected to sex offender registration.

In the video, that lyric appeared alongside text explaining the law, though Minaj was never directly named.

Minaj has continued posting warnings and insults, at times urging her fan base to see Newsom as an enemy.

Still, the governor appears unwilling to engage in a longer public fight, choosing restraint over back-and-forth replies.

At the same time, Minaj has used her platform to show support for former President Donald Trump and his allies.

She shared posts praising the country and retweeted content from pro-Trump accounts, signaling her continued alignment with right-leaning causes.

She has spoken publicly about attacks targeting Christians in Nigeria and has used the "FreeChristians" hashtag in those discussions, a position that has caught the interest of prominent conservative voices.