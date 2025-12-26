StubHub Confuses Lamb of God With Christian Concert, Offers Refunds After Backlash

Heavy metal fans in South Carolina were left confused and disappointed after showing up for what they believed would be a Lamb of God concert, only to find a Christmas-themed Christian performance instead.

The mix-up happened after ticket reseller StubHub mistakenly listed the wrong event for a show at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The concert in question took place on December 20 and featured Christian musician Andrew Peterson's "Behold the Lamb of God," a musical presentation focused on the birth of Jesus Christ, Billboard reported.

However, StubHub's listing promoted the event as a performance by the well-known metal band Lamb of God, complete with a photo of the band's frontman, Randy Blythe, and labeled it a "top trending event" at the venue.

Fans expecting loud guitars and heavy riffs instead walked into a peaceful holiday concert. The mistake quickly gained attention online, with some ticket buyers expressing frustration over the unexpected switch in genre and theme.

StubHub Offers Refunds After Confusing Metal Show

According to MetalAddicts, StubHub later admitted the error and issued an apology. In a statement, a company spokesperson said the listing for the December 20 event was misleading and caused confusion.

The company explained that once the mistake was discovered, the event page was updated and customers were contacted to clarify the details.

StubHub also confirmed that anyone who bought tickets thinking it was a Lamb of God concert could receive a full refund through its FanProtect Guarantee.

The confusion may have been easy to make based on the event titles, but the details did not line up. Lamb of God, the metal band from Virginia, is not scheduled to tour until March 2026 and has no announced shows in South Carolina.

The actual concert was clearly listed on the venue's website and sold through Ticketmaster as a Christian music event.

Randy Blythe, Lamb of God's vocalist, noticed the mix-up and responded with humor on social media.

He shared news stories about the incident and joked about the situation, wishing Spartanburg a Merry Christmas while pointing out the mistake.