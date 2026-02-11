Chappell Roan Quits Talent Agency Over Jeffrey Epstein Files, Cites Moral Values

Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan has cut ties with her talent agency after its founder, Casey Wasserman, was named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

The 27-year-old artist announced the decision Monday, saying it was based on her personal values and her duty to protect her team.

"As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman," the "Pink Pony Club" singer wrote on her Instagram Stories, CNN reported.

Roan did not mention specific emails in her statement. However, her decision came after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.

The files included email exchanges between Wasserman and Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

In her message, Roan made clear that her choice was about ethics. "No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values," she wrote. She added, "Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity."

Roan also said she respects the staff at the agency but believes leadership must earn trust. "This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust," she explained.

Wasserman Apologizes for Maxwell Correspondence

Wasserman has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. In a past statement to media outlets, he apologized for his communication with Maxwell.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell," he said, adding that he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein. He also said he was "terribly sorry for having any association" with them.

According to ENews, the Wasserman Group is a major agency in sports and entertainment. It represents top artists such as Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Lorde.

Following the release of the documents, the company removed its client list from its website.

Roan is not alone in stepping away. Indie rock bands including Wednesday, Beach Bunny, and Water From Your Eyes have also announced plans to leave the agency.

Beach Bunny publicly called for Wasserman to remove himself from the company, while Wednesday said staying would "go against our values."

Calls for Wasserman to step down have extended beyond the music world. He also serves as chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and has faced pressure from public officials to resign.