Demi Lovato Cancels Multiple Tour Dates After Realizing She 'Overextended' Herself

Demi Lovato has canceled five shows on her upcoming "It's Not That Deep Tour" after saying she "overextended" herself while planning the schedule.

The 33-year-old singer shared the news with fans on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 10, explaining that she needs more time to rest and rehearse before heading back on the road.

"My Lovatics — I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can," Lovato wrote.

She then told fans that while preparing for the tour, she realized the schedule was too full.

"To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse," she said.

Lovato added that adjusting the schedule will help her "handle the entire run of the tour."

The canceled shows include April 8 in Charlotte, April 12 in Atlanta, April 14 in Nashville, May 5 in Denver and May 8 in Las Vegas.

Lovato said she is "so sad" she will not be able to visit those cities and apologized to fans who had planned to attend, People reported.

Her April 10 show in Orlando has been moved to April 13. That concert will now kick off the tour.

when demi announced the tour dates I knew there was going to be some re-scheduling due to each show being so close to each other with no time to rest but cancelling FIVE shows instead of moving the dates is INSANE.



— fae (@demismonarchy) February 10, 2026

Demi Lovato Says She 'Overextended' Herself

Lovato confirmed that all previously purchased tickets for Orlando will be honored on the new date.

For fans with tickets to the canceled shows, refunds will be automatic if they were bought through Ticketmaster or AXS.

"If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase," she explained.

She also shared that additional tickets for the Orlando show are available on her official website.

According to US Magazine, despite the changes, Lovato made it clear she is still excited. "I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon," she wrote, ending her message with a red heart emoji.

The "It's Not That Deep Tour" supports her October 2025 album of the same name.

The North American run will now feature 18 dates from April 13 in Orlando through May 25 in Houston, with Adéla serving as the opening act.