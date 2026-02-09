Cardi B's Fans Spot Mysterious Post Confirming Split From Stefon Diggs Days Before Super Bowl

Rapper Cardi B and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs appear to have ended their relationship, with fans pointing to an Instagram post from the artist as evidence just days before the 2026 Super Bowl.

According to HotNewHipHop, observers noted that Cardi B and Diggs unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the Super Bowl, a modern indicator of a breakup. Fans have linked this to an older post on Cardi B's Instagram Story, which simply read "Done" against a black screen.

A fan of the rapper, using the handle not_for_the_dumb_sh8t_3, described the timeline of events. The fan wrote, "Cardi was already going to be a part of this Super Bowl without Stefon Diggs!! Cardi broke up with him the day after the AFC championship. If you paid attention to his stories, she put DONE in the biggest fight I had ever seen, and you never seen that man again!!"

The social media user elaborated on Diggs' reaction, saying, "He just tried to pretend like he was still with her and his press conferences, but like every time she break up with him and he's hurt he brings Pree around and this time it cost him the Super Bowl [three laughing emojis]."

Concluding their statement, the fan emphasized Cardi B's decisiveness, noting, "and Cardi doesn't care and she's done with him for good because she took the breakup public. She's officially done and I'm so happy!!"

The timing of the split also appears to have impacted Diggs' personal plans. Reports suggest the wide receiver had considered proposing to Cardi B but would have needed a championship ring first, making the alleged breakup before the Super Bowl particularly notable.

Fans also observed that Cardi B left Levi's Stadium early after her cameo during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, further fueling speculation about the state of her relationship with Diggs. The rapper had been publicly supporting Diggs throughout the Patriots' playoff run, but the team ultimately lost 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

With Cardi B's Instagram post, her early departure from the Super Bowl, and the mutual unfollowing on social media, fans widely speculate that the couple has officially gone their separate ways just before the major sporting event.

Meanwhile, Rapper Cardi B is reportedly causing tension among the New England Patriots' wives and girlfriends while planning a $1.2 million Super Bowl celebration for partner Stefon Diggs, according to The Sun. A source said her flashy presence, including private jets, luxury suites, and high-end entertainment, has frustrated other WAGs.

"She's always looking to be the center of attention, has no filter and no limits, and acts like she can do whatever she wants," the insider said, adding that team officials had to set boundaries: "She cannot walk wherever she wants and must respect protocols."

The source warned that if the Patriots win, "the team party will turn into a Cardi B and Stefon Diggs–themed event... a lot of people won't stick around and will just leave to celebrate somewhere else."

Diggs, father of six with six women, emphasized his focus on football, saying, "They respect my game. They respect how I approach this game and the things that I did for this game."

