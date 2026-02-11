Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Paris Date Turns Nightmare With Paparazzi Harassment

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner had a simple dinner in Paris which soon turned into a stressful situation as paparazzi swarmed the couple outside the restaurant. What was supposed to be a private date turned into a confrontation that even the restaurant security had to step in.
But the couple, who announced their engagement in July 2025, was trying to keep it low-key. Turner was standing outside the restaurant when Lipa came out, but photographers surrounded them right away and kept on shooting even after being asked to stop.
Turner was heard saying to the photographers, "It's not okay," in a desperate effort to calm down the situation, while the singer was hiding her face and saying, "We're not doing this."
Lipa, who wore a fur coat over a green shirt and black pants, tried to keep her privacy but photographers kept taking the pictures.
One of the paparazzi said, "Give us a picture, then we'll leave you alone."
While another added, "We are not following you." Despite these assurances, the photographers continued hounding the couple, shouting at Lipa to lower her hand for a clear shot.
Frustrated by the relentless attention, Lipa eventually yelled, "Can you please go away?"
Meanwhile, Turner pulled his hoodie over his head and tried to create distance from the crowd. When their car was not immediately visible, the couple changed direction, only for the photographers to continue following.
At this point, security from the restaurant came in and protected Lipa while they walked the sidewalk leading away from the place to a less exposed area.
A camera, record footage of the incident was swiftly shared online and fans were upset. A lot of people blamed the paparazzi for the invasion of the couples privacy.
Wedding Preparations
The event happened at the time when Lipa and Turner are getting ready for their wedding. There is a saying that the pop star was in Paris for fittings and it has been rumored that she will have a Chanel dress for the ceremony.
Regardless of the media attention, Lipa has been expressing her willingness to keep things private for a long time.
In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said, "I've grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to. I also don't love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."
© 2026 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.