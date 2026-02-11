Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Paris Date Turns Nightmare With Paparazzi Harassment

Dua Lipa and her fiancé Callum Turner had a simple dinner in Paris which soon turned into a stressful situation as paparazzi swarmed the couple outside the restaurant. What was supposed to be a private date turned into a confrontation that even the restaurant security had to step in.

But the couple, who announced their engagement in July 2025, was trying to keep it low-key. Turner was standing outside the restaurant when Lipa came out, but photographers surrounded them right away and kept on shooting even after being asked to stop.

Turner was heard saying to the photographers, "It's not okay," in a desperate effort to calm down the situation, while the singer was hiding her face and saying, "We're not doing this."

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner confronted paparazzi who would not leave them alone in Paris.



pic.twitter.com/F6lAw5oKBJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 11, 2026

Lipa, who wore a fur coat over a green shirt and black pants, tried to keep her privacy but photographers kept taking the pictures.

One of the paparazzi said, "Give us a picture, then we'll leave you alone."

While another added, "We are not following you." Despite these assurances, the photographers continued hounding the couple, shouting at Lipa to lower her hand for a clear shot.

Another footage shows she’s literally shielding her face and the paparazzi keep pushing.😏pic.twitter.com/Wyd0qyMyYC — Trend_X_Now (@TrendxNow) February 11, 2026

Frustrated by the relentless attention, Lipa eventually yelled, "Can you please go away?"

Meanwhile, Turner pulled his hoodie over his head and tried to create distance from the crowd. When their car was not immediately visible, the couple changed direction, only for the photographers to continue following.

At this point, security from the restaurant came in and protected Lipa while they walked the sidewalk leading away from the place to a less exposed area.

A camera, record footage of the incident was swiftly shared online and fans were upset. A lot of people blamed the paparazzi for the invasion of the couples privacy.

French paparazzi are the fcking worst. Hope dua and callum are okay — zane (@CraveForAddy) February 11, 2026

I hate the paparazzi so much. They’re brainless zombies. Chappell has every right to call them out on their bs — CEIR. (@ceirseas) February 11, 2026

Never seen her this mad… they must’ve been following them around all freaking day :/ — bullshit (@shadiabakh) February 11, 2026

Imagine being in Paris and your main attraction is someone else’s personal space… — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 11, 2026

The photographers should know when to back off even though they're professional and licensed to do the job. They should respect privacy and resistance at any social gathering. It was really disturbing as they had enough. — Solace (@shosssscky) February 11, 2026

Wedding Preparations

The event happened at the time when Lipa and Turner are getting ready for their wedding. There is a saying that the pop star was in Paris for fittings and it has been rumored that she will have a Chanel dress for the ceremony.

Regardless of the media attention, Lipa has been expressing her willingness to keep things private for a long time.

In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said, "I've grown to be more private because so much of my life is public, and I probably censor myself more than I used to. I also don't love the idea of making music for headlines or for controversy."