Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial Delayed Amid Co-Defendants' Preparation Requests

Lil Durk's federal murder-for-hire trial has been delayed after several of his co-defendants asked for more time to prepare their cases, pushing the high-profile courtroom battle further into the spring.

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks, appeared in a Los Angeles federal courtroom this week as a judge agreed to pause the proceedings for at least three months.

The trial had been set to begin on January 20, but three of Durk's five co-defendants told the court they were not ready.

They said they needed extra time to review large amounts of evidence and properly prepare their defense. Durk himself did not join the request for a delay.

While the co-defendants asked for a new start date of May 4, the judge stopped short of locking in a firm schedule.

Instead, he said the trial could begin as early as April 21 or April 28, depending on the court's calendar. Lawyers for all sides discussed possible dates after the hearing, RollingStone reported.

Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, said the decision was fair given the size of the case. "It's a complex case," Findling explained, adding that the delay is part of the process needed to make sure everyone is ready for trial.

He noted that while Durk's team felt prepared, the court wanted all defendants to move forward together.

Lil Durk Case Tied to Revenge

Banks, 33, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ordered and funded a hit on Georgia rapper Tyquian "Quando Rondo" Bowman.

According to Yahoo, prosecutors claim the alleged plan led to an ambush at a Los Angeles gas station in August 2022, where Bowman's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was shot and killed.

Authorities say the attack was revenge for the 2020 death of rapper King Von, a close friend of Durk.

During the hearing, Durk appeared with a short haircut and acknowledged his wife, India Royale, who was seated in the courtroom.

His lawyers also raised concerns about his treatment while in custody, saying he has been kept in solitary confinement for most of the day after being accused of having an Apple Watch in jail.

The judge scheduled a separate hearing in February to address those concerns.

Durk's defense continues to challenge the government's case, arguing that key witness statements have changed over time and that some evidence, including song lyrics once cited by prosecutors, has been misused.