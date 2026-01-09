Fetty Wap Released Years Ahead of Schedule, Pledges to Give Back to Community

Fetty Wap is now out of prison and far sooner than expected.

The rapper, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was released on Thursday after serving a little over three years of a six-year federal sentence related to a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Billboard confirmed with Fetty Wap's representatives learned that he was released almost 11 months before his originally scheduled date of December 2026.

Shortly after his release, Fetty acknowledged the moment publicly, thanking supporters and signaling a shift in focus. "I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me," he said in a statement shared with Billboard.

He added that his attention is now on service rather than celebration, explaining that his priority is "giving back through my community initiatives and foundation," including expanding access to education, early tech skills and vision care for children.

Federal Supervision Still in Place After Release

Though Fetty Wap is out of prison, he is still accompanied by strict conditions. TMZ claims that the rapper was moved to home confinement in Philadelphia this week by the Bureau of Prisons. It is said that he will be completely released from federal oversight on Nov. 8.

Until then, Fetty is still under supervised release that involves drug testing and financial monitoring amongst other things.

TMZ revealed that he is not allowed to open new bank accounts without approval and that he is required to disclose all income and tax records to probation officials. At the same time, Fetty is prohibited from consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substances unless prescribed by a licensed physician.

The outlet further said that Fetty would be subjected to outpatient drug treatment if the court ordered and he would be required to continue drug testing during and after the completion of such a program.

Fetty Wap's legal woes started when he was arrested in Queens, right before his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud NYC, in October 2021. Federal prosecutors claimed that he was involved in the operation of bringing drugs in large quantities from California to New York.

He admitted to the charge of conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine in August 2022 and was given a six, year prison sentence in May 2023. He served his sentence at a minimum-security federal prison in Minnesota prior to his sudden early release.

The court documents that TMZ quoted say that Fetty was an arrest with over 500 grams of cocaine and a great amount of money in cash, so the decision to approve early release is very remarkable in a case that originally carried a heavy prison sentence.

Music Never Fully Stopped

Despite his incarceration, Fetty Wap's music has continued to circulate. His 2015 hit "Again" experienced a resurgence in 2025, reentering the Billboard Hot 100 and climbing to No. 41 while also topping the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

He also released new music during his sentence, including a collaboration with Doe Boe last summer, and dropped his most recent album, King Zoo, in 2023.

Fetty first rose to prominence in the mid-2010s with a string of chart-topping hits, including the diamond-certified "Trap Queen," along with "679" and "My Way," all of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.