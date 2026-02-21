Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She's Stepping Away From Her Talk Show on 'Today'

Kelly Clarkson is stepping away from her daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, after seven seasons.

The singer shared the news during an appearance on Today, explaining that her choice is about family, not leaving Hollywood.

"I'm really busy," Clarkson said. "I know everybody thinks, 'Oh, she's quit.' I still have other jobs! So I'm still doing stuff. There's just too much on the plate, so I was like, 'You know what, it's time to kind of pull back.'"

Clarkson, 43, made it clear that the show's ending is not because of ratings or problems behind the scenes.

According to Deadline, she said that is what made the decision harder. "The crew's been incredible. It wasn't that the show wasn't doing well. That's what kind of sucked — it was like, everything was going well," she explained. "It was people's jobs. We are a family there as well."

The Grammy-winning artist said the timing made sense because her family's life has changed.

Kelly Clarkson Prioritizes Kids

Last year, Kelly took a leave of absence to be with her children while their father, Brandon Blackstock, was undergoing cancer treatment. He died in August 2025 at age 48 after battling melanoma. Clarkson shares two children with him: River, 11, and Remy, 9.

"Well, I think everybody probably gets the timing," she said. "Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit and it has changed for a minute now."

She added that her kids helped her see "how precious" life is, and that she wants to slow down, DailyMail reported.

In a statement posted on social media, Clarkson said, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

She also thanked her crew, band, and fans for their support since the show launched in 2019.

Even though she is ending her talk show, Clarkson is not leaving entertainment. She continues to serve as a coach on The Voice and has a successful Las Vegas residency.

Production for the current season of The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue, with Clarkson still hosting and guest hosts filling in on some days. New episodes are set to air through fall 2026.

"This isn't goodbye," Clarkson told fans. "I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there... you never know where I might show up next."