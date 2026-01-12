Drake's 'Take Care' Set to Re-Enter Billboard Top 20 After Major Streaming Boost

Drake's "Take Care" appears headed for another chart milestone, more than a decade after the album first reshaped his career.

The 2011 release is projected to re-enter the Billboard 200's top 20 this week, driven by a surge in streaming that has pushed the album back into the conversation. Industry estimates place the project at No. 17, its strongest showing in 14 years, according to reporting from Complex Music.

The renewed momentum comes without a reissue, anniversary edition or promotional push – a reminder of the album's unusual staying power in the streaming era.

Last week, "Take Care" ranked No. 22, climbing sharply after sitting well outside the top tier just days earlier. The album has now spent roughly 670 weeks on the chart, a rare feat for a hip-hop release from the early 2010s.

HITS Daily Double projects the album will move just over 24,000 album-equivalent units this week, with the majority of that figure fueled by streams rather than physical or digital sales.

Released one year after Drake's debut studio album "Thank Me Later," "Take Care" marked a turning point in both tone and ambition. The album leaned heavily into vulnerability, blurred genre lines and helped establish a template that would later dominate mainstream rap and R&B.

That long-term influence continues to translate into consistent listener demand. While Drake has released multiple projects since, "Take Care" remains one of his most frequently revisited albums.

Drake himself has been reflecting on that early period.

In a recent social media post, he shared a photo from the day he signed his first record deal, describing it as "the day [his and OVO's] lives changed."

ICEMAN Anticipation Builds Alongside Catalog Success

The chart rebound also lands as Drake continues to tease his next studio album, "Iceman," which is expected to arrive in 2026.

Though an official release date has not been confirmed, the rapper has steadily built anticipation through livestreams, cryptic visuals and loosely connected singles.

Drake has already released several tracks believed to be tied to the project, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One?," "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2" and "Dog House."

In one recent clip previewing new music, he captioned the post, "Coming to a city near you," hinting at a possible tour once the album is released.