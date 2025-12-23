Drake Nearly Chokes on Drink Over BenDaDonnn's Memphis Beef Warning

One of the lighter moments that occurred recently involved a joking encounter that rapper Drake had on a livestreaming session with another rapper named BenDaDonnn. This was after he was playfully warned about traveling to Memphis in the state of Tennessee.

During the live stream, Drake asked BenDaDonnn for a rep from Memphis. BenDaDonnn said, "I did a little get back. They were like, 'tell Drake he ain't good.' I was like, 'Hold on. Y'all got me f*cked up. That's my main man. Y'all not doing that, per HotNewHop"

Fans quickly reacted to the situation, one responding to it by saying, "Bro couldn't believe what he just heard," while another added, "That check-in got him" .

The live stream further had updates about the soon-to-be-released Drake album, ''Iceman''. When asked about the album release date, one user jokingly queried: ''When the fck is you dropping the album, ugly ass n**a?' Chat, y'all gotta chill." Drake replied, "Nobody said that... See, he's clip farming. He's a clip farmer. Nobody even said that, bro. Nobody said that," before confirming, "I know what you're waiting on, so trust me. We're cheffing".

Although there had been indications that "Iceman" would debut before the end of the year, there has been no official confirmation of a release date yet. To date, Drake has put out three tracks from the new album: "What Did I Miss?," ''Which One'' featuring Central Cee, and ''Dog House'' featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf.

Every single has had its promotion done through separate livestream sessions. As Complex reported last month, an additional installment of their "Iceman" livestream series is also expected, according to an interview given by Drake. "The finale will be our best work."

Memphis funny exchange, along with album updates, points to Drake's fan engagement spirit that keeps people in anticipation of the upcoming album release.