Jennifer Lopez's Birthday Look for Kids Sparks Outrage — Too Revealing?

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez faced online backlash for her attire during a birthday outing for her 18-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz. Fans and critics debated whether her revealing look was appropriate for a family celebration.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lopez celebrated her twins' birthday on Feb. 22 at the upscale West Hollywood private membership club, San Vicente Bungalows. Her children were casually dressed, with Emme wearing a camouflage hat, oversized black-and-gray long-sleeved shirt, baggy jeans, and brown shoes. Max sported a denim hat, striped shirt, gray sweats, and black shoes.

Lopez's outfit, however, drew attention for its bold style. The outlet reported that she wore a pink satin lace dress with lace trim, a shaggy oversized white coat, ivory heels, and rose-colored shades as posted from @backrid_usa. Critics questioned the suitability of her revealing neckline for a family-centered event.

One online critic commented on Back Grid's Instagram post, "What the ... is she wearing to her children 18th birthday celebration this is the best she can do, for their 18th birthday." Another fan echoed the sentiment on Page Six, simply writing, "Yikes."

Additional commentary came from a Daily Mail reader, who said, "Lunch? Dressed like that?" highlighting ongoing criticism of her fashion choices during family occasions.

Lopez also shared a video tribute celebrating her twins over the years. The montage included childhood moments, performances such as Emme's appearance in the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira and Lopez in 2020, and past birthday celebrations. A photo from their 16th birthday drew criticism as Lopez wore a black crop top and gray sweats, showing a portion of her torso.

One critic questioned, "What mother shows her midriff in a picture with her kids? Oh, yea, it's Jo-Lo." Another wrote, "And there she is using a family photo to bare her 50-something abs..." A third added, "What a tool! The least she can do is cover up a bit when she's taking photos with her kids."

Atlanta Black Star noted that Lopez has long embraced daring fashion, from crop tops to form-fitting gowns. At the 2026 Golden Globes, she wore a see-through archival gown by Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003, revealing much of her skin.

At 56, Lopez appears unconcerned with internet criticism, continuing to wear striking outfits, a trend observers expect will persist in the future.