A$AP Rocky Reveals Drake's Alleged Subtle Shots Began After Yams Day 2020

A$AP Rocky says the quiet tension between him and Drake began after what he once believed was a moment of respect and brotherhood at Yams Day 2020.

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks posted on Jan. 24, the Harlem rapper explained that Drake's alleged subtle disses started shortly after the Toronto star appeared at the annual memorial event honoring late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams.

"I thought [Drake] was my mans. I thought he was my dude," Rocky said. He recalled first meeting Drake years ago, touring together, and building what felt like a real friendship, Billboard reported.

According to Rocky, things shifted after he began dating Rihanna. "I just woke up and felt like he was throwing subs," he said, describing what he believes were quiet lyrical shots.

Rocky pointed to Yams Day 2020 as the key turning point. Drake attended the event and gifted him a chain honoring Yams, who passed away in 2015.

Rocky said the gesture meant a lot to him. "That n—a got me a Yams chain. Like, you my brother," he said.

"I still got the chain, I still cherish it." At the time, Rocky felt everything between them was solid. "Everything was subsequent after that," he added, saying that is when he began noticing strange comments and indirect disses.

A$AP Rocky Addresses Drake Feud and Rihanna Rumors

During the interview, Akademiks suggested the issue may have involved women, including Drake's past relationship with Rihanna.

Rocky did not deny that relationships played a role, but he pushed back on the idea of jealousy.

"Somebody pre-dates that," he said, brushing off rumors and calling the focus on past relationships "insecure."

Rocky also made it clear he never took shots at Drake in his music before 2020. "Never," he said firmly.

According to Complex, he explained that he only spoke up publicly in 2024 because he felt Drake aimed a line at Rihanna. "The only reason I said something was because he took a shot at my girl," Rocky said.

He admitted he later regretted dissing Drake on Future and Metro Boomin's song "Show of Hands."

Rocky called the move petty and said bringing another woman into the lyrics crossed a line. "Saying something about another woman — that's corny," he said.

The tension continued on Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb, where he directly referenced the feud on "Stole Ya Flow."

Despite the drama, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking a major career moment.